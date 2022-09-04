Trick-or-Treat Night to be on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Waterloo, Cedar Falls

Trick-or-Treat Night will be on a Saturday in Waterloo and Cedar Falls this year.

Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart and Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green announced Friday that their cities will celebrate on Saturday, Oct. 29, as opposed to Oct. 31, Halloween night.

This year, the holiday falls on a Monday and school day.

Children will be knocking on doors and asking for candy from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29. Trick-or-Treat Night will be the culmination of a new “Halloweek” of creative activities, imagination, and community spirit Oct. 23-29.

Hart and Green believe hosting it on a Saturday offers “significant advantages over a weeknight event.”

According to a press release, Saturday will be better for “most working parents and guardians” because it allows for “less-rushed preparation.”

Additionally, it allows for an earlier start and end time, lending daylight for young children while still allowing 90 minutes for older and “more adventurous kids.”

A weekend day gives more opportunities for Halloween-themed activities and parties throughout the day, before and after the designated trick-or-treating period.

Saturday over Monday also means less distraction and disruption for children in school.

“Reaction from parents and teachers regarding the Saturday decision has been overwhelmingly positive; while some hesitation has been expressed by traditionalists, Mayor Hart and Mayor Green believe the pros far outweigh the cons for a Saturday Trick-or-Treat evening,” said the cities’ announcement. “Mayor Hart and Mayor Green look forward to joining Cedar Valley residents for a safe, exciting, and memorable Halloweek and Trick-or-Treat night!”

Officials say to keep an eye on social media for upcoming Cedar Valley activities during Halloweek.