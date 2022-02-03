Trelka announces run for second term on county board of supervisors

WATERLOO — The Board of Supervisors’ lone Republican will run for a second term in November.

Dan Trelka, who retired as Waterloo’s chief of police in November 2019, was elected to the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors in 2018, the first Republican elected in a decade.

But he said his philosophy has been to “set the party politics aside.”

“That was one of my goals: To try to maintain harmony to the best of my ability with my fellow board members,” he said. “And we’ve accomplished that, in my opinion.”

When elected, Trelka told The Courier his top goals included getting the county more involved in economic development efforts to boost the tax base to pay for things like improved mental health services.

He followed that up in November 2019 with a resolution asking the state to do more to address mental health issues, saying the lack of resources disproportionately burdens law enforcement.

“I can tell you about incident after incident where the current system is failing our communities,” he said at the time.

He said this week it’s “the one thing I want to focus on in my next term,” even though mental health services officially have been taken over from counties by the state. He said he’s hoping to work with public health to identify issues and coordinate services.

“I’m afraid counties and communities are going to feel like they can forget about mental health. We can’t,” he said. “The pandemic actually made it worse.”

Expanding partnerships between the county and cities within the county is also a priority. He would seek opportunities to share facilities and eliminate redundancies.

He thinks a partnership with Grow Cedar Valley in particular could help bring more businesses and residents to the county.

“We need to market and sell ourselves better, because there’s so much here to offer,” he said. “And we need to do a better job of telling others about it.”

Trelka is the second person to announce a run for the board, joining Experience Waterloo Executive Director Tavis Hall, a Democrat, who announced his candidacy last week.

Supervisor Craig White, whose is also up for reelection this year, has not announced whether he plans to seek a sixth four-year term.

“I feel like we’re accomplishing stuff, and I feel like we’re on the cusp of accomplishing so much more,” Trelka said. “It takes a while to get your sea legs in these positions, and I feel like I’m there, and I hope the citizens decide to give me another shot at it, because there’s so much more we can accomplish.”

Trelka served as Waterloo police chief from 2010-2019. Before that, he was police chief in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, from 2003-2010, on the force in Sturgeon Bay since 1992, and deputy sheriff in Weld County, Colorado, from 1990-1992. He is a Marine Corps veteran.

“People know me, which is good,” Trelka said. “I love serving the citizens.”

He unsuccessfully challenged Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson, a Democrat, for his job in 2020. Trelka lost the race by nearly 16 percentage points in a county with a nearly 2-to-1 Democratic voter registration advantage.

As the lone GOP supervisor, Trelka has taken a few quixotic stands during his four years on the board. That included an August motion to adopt a resolution affirming Black Hawk County as a “Second Amendment sanctuary,” which died when no one seconded it.

He’s occasionally backed the more progressive Democrats on the board, like when he proposed in July 2020 the county put $100,000 toward the purchase of a building for Hospitality House to use as a warming and resource center for the homeless at the request of Supervisor Chris Schwartz. It was ultimately voted down, 3-2.

“I’m a diplomat, and I’m always looking for common ground,” Trelka said. “Society is tired of the tribalism. Most people want to see compromise.”

More often, Trelka has been able to find common ground to form a majority with two of the board’s more fiscally conservative Democratic members. Last year, Trelka sided with Tom Little and Craig White in cutting $99,000 from the budget of the health department, money meant to fund a second epidemiologist, in the midst of the winter surge in coronavirus cases.

Some community members, including the mayor of Waterloo, criticized the decision. Hall noted Black Hawk County was disproportionately affected by transmissible diseases, worse than 93 of Iowa’s 99 counties for poor health behaviors including smoking, excessive drinking, sexually transmitted infections, obesity and more.

“We are watching,” activist Nilvia Reyes Rodriguez said at the time. “We are taking note of what you are doing. And we will hold you accountable in elections.”

Trelka said he appreciated candidates like Hall entering the race, noting the competition is healthy.

“I love that others are throwing their hats into the ring, because I firmly believe in citizens having a choice,” Trelka said. “I think it’d be unfair if it was only two of us running for two positions.”

But he noted he would be “honored” to continue serving the county.

“I’ve come to a point where I’m really enjoying what I’m doing,” he said.

“I’m excited for the future — excited and optimistic.”

