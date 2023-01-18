Trail bridges to be focus of future inspections in Waverly

WAVERLY — The city has contracted with a Mason City-based engineering firm to complete needed trail and vehicle bridge inspections.

The City Council on Monday approved the agreement in a 6-0 vote with WHKS & Co. to perform the evaluations for a fee of no more than $13,750. They’ll be performed in February and March, with company officials expected to present their findings to the council in April or May. The vehicle bridge inspections are mandated on a biennial basis.

Inspections performed on the trail bridges “will be a little more in depth,” said City Engineer Mike Cherry. He noted that the city voluntarily inspects them every four years and tries to get a better idea as to their life expectancy as well as possible “economical worthwhile repairs” it could undertake.

“The trail bridges are certainly the area of concern,” Cherry said. “Our vehicle bridges for the most part are in pretty good shape.”

While still several years away, the eight trail bridges will need to be either repaired or replaced the council learned in May. One highlighted recently because of available funding was the Ivanhoe Street rail trail bridge southeast of city limits that’s part of the Rolling Prairie Trail. The bridge passes over a gravel road.

Pedestrians are not in any danger; rather, the concern is the weight of any vehicles or heavy equipment brought on them to perform regular maintenance and upkeep.

The Rolling Prairie Trail is emerging as a significant statewide trail in Iowa and is the backbone of Waverly’s intra-city trail system, connecting multiple parks, according to the city. The trail path between the bridges will have to be redone, Cherry previously told the council.

Earlier this month, councilors approved a $241,674 construction contract for a paved extension of the Rolling Prairie Trail along 10th Avenue Southwest beginning at the west city limits, along Heritage Way and Iowa Highway 3, and ending at the intersection with 16th Street Southwest.

In addition to the rail trail bridges, the inspection contract covers 15 vehicle bridges or culverts, and the city-owned “Big 6” building deck that’s right before the 100 block of East Bremer Avenue and overlooks the Cedar River, according to the resolution executing the contract.

Cherry highlighted a bridge passing over the Dry Run Creek on First Street Southwest from 1924 that’s “getting up there in age and is showing some signs of distress.” He noted, “We want to keep an eye on it and get a better feel for what that remaining life may be.”

A wooden box culvert on 20th Street Northwest is another one of the older bridges dating back as back as far back as the 1920s and 1930s. “That’s one we want to keep an eye on and start to regularly inspect,” Cherry said.

The Big 6 building deck was constructed in 2002 and last inspected in 2019, according to city documents.

“Visible corrosion in the steel support columns at the concrete deck interface warrants continued investigation and repairs are likely to be required,” states the resolution.

According to the resolution, the Adams Parkway Bridge will not be evaluated because there are already plans slated for 2024 along with other county bridges.

