Trail advocates pave way to restore route from CF to Waterloo

The long-term goal is to replace the stretch from Krieg’s Crossing to the George Wyth shelter, about a 1.5-mile stretch with an estimated cost of about $500,000.

But for many residents like White — who has spent more than 12 years trailblazing efforts to improve the hundreds of miles of paved trails in Black Hawk County — the trails are priceless.

“It’s just invaluable we have those paved roads throughout the park to better utilize and get out there and enjoy nature and recreate,” he said.

George Wyth is one of 68 state parks across Iowa that rely on state funding. As Congress continues to slash parks’ budgets, many are forced to rely on local support for repairs.

In 2009, the Iowa state parks budget was almost $22 million, Eberhard said. In 2018, it was cut to about $11 million and is still decreasing.

“It’s different when you have that many parks fighting over the same pot of money. Everybody wants to be first,” she said.

And with last year’s derecho in the Cedar Rapids area, many state parks are in need of repair.

“Having local groups helps makes a huge difference,” said Eberhard.