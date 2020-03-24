Traffic questions stall Dollar General store

WATERLOO — Traffic concerns have delayed plans for a new Dollar General store.

Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously Monday to postpone a request from the discount retailer to to rezone a three-acre triangular lot near the intersection of U.S. Highway 218 and Dysart and Shaulis roads.

The proposed 9,100-square-foot store, which would have access from Dysart Road, is expected to return for a vote April 6.

“My concern is that the road is a 45 mph road,” Councilman Dave Boesen said. “The traffic on that road is dump trucks, tandem dump trucks, semis, garbage haulers, and 45 mph is basically their minimum speed.”

Boesen said he wasn’t satisfied the developers had accounted for the sight distances created by a curve on Dysart Road and suggested the traffic studies submitted for stores in smaller communities might not apply to the Waterloo location.

Councilman Pat Morrissey noted the intersection of Shaulis and Dysart roads is expected to be rebuilt in the future to accommodate more vehicles for the planned Lost Island Theme Park being constructed to the west.

