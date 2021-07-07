Traffic plan for new Cedar Falls High School includes 3 roundabouts

The city's plan for traffic improvements near the yet-to-be-constructed new Cedar Falls High School includes three roundabouts.
With little information to go on, the City Council on Tuesday night voted 5-1 to acquire easements from five property owners as part of planned reconstruction of West 27th Street.
There were no comments offered during the public hearing. Councilor David Sires was the lone vote against moving forward.
Included in the council's information packet was a map of the project area, which extends from Hudson Road to the site of the future high school, and a memo from the city's engineering department.
The proposed improvements include two roundabouts at the entrance to the new school and a third at the intersection of West 27th Street and Greenhill Road. Older traffic signals on Hudson Road at West 27th also will be replaced. Construction is planned for 2022-2023, according to the memo. The new school is slated to be complete by fall of 2024.
No cost for the acquisition of the rights-of-way was included in the packet, but after Sires asked, City Engineer David Wicke said the estimated cost was $281,396.
That seemed to surprise Sires. He said he had planned to ask if it was better to use the money to build a road north to Aldrich Elementary School, but the question was moot since the West 27th Street cost was relatively small compared with constructing a new road.
But after it was noted that the $281,396 did not cover construction but merely the easements, Sires again pressed Wicke for an estimate of the total cost of the project, which Wicke didn't have but promised to get.
On Wednesday, Wicke told the Courier the West 27th project will eventually include several elements not discussed Tuesday night, and since the overall reconstruction is still in its design stages he couldn't estimate how much it might cost.
Councilor Susan deBuhr wanted to know if private developers were going to pay any of the cost. Public Works Director Chase Schrage said the project is part of the new school's site development plan and there will be some sort of "cost share" with the Cedar Falls School District.
DeBuhr said she didn't realize from looking at the map that the roundabouts were at the school's entrance. She said city staff should've included more information in their packets.
"Just for future information, it would be helpful if we got more info than just one map," deBuhr said.
Sires pressed his point further.
"If it (the West 27th Street project) goes into several million dollars like I would've guessed, I'd like to see that money prioritized and used at the Aldrich school," he said.
Councilor Simon Harding agreed. He wondered if the council was shirking its responsibility by not looking into a route to Aldridge.