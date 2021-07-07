Traffic plan for new Cedar Falls High School includes 3 roundabouts

But after it was noted that the $281,396 did not cover construction but merely the easements, Sires again pressed Wicke for an estimate of the total cost of the project, which Wicke didn't have but promised to get.

On Wednesday, Wicke told the Courier the West 27th project will eventually include several elements not discussed Tuesday night, and since the overall reconstruction is still in its design stages he couldn't estimate how much it might cost.

Councilor Susan deBuhr wanted to know if private developers were going to pay any of the cost. Public Works Director Chase Schrage said the project is part of the new school's site development plan and there will be some sort of "cost share" with the Cedar Falls School District.

DeBuhr said she didn't realize from looking at the map that the roundabouts were at the school's entrance. She said city staff should've included more information in their packets.

"Just for future information, it would be helpful if we got more info than just one map," deBuhr said.

Sires pressed his point further.

"If it (the West 27th Street project) goes into several million dollars like I would've guessed, I'd like to see that money prioritized and used at the Aldrich school," he said.