WATERLOO — Revenue generated by traffic cameras will do little to help balance next year’s city budget.
Waterloo City Council members are poised this week to approve the final reading of an ordinance allowing cameras set up to catch red light violations also to cite motorists for speeding.
The second reading of an ordinance designed to add additional fines for habitual violators is also up for approval during the meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday in City Hall.
While council members had approved a resolution in 2017 earmarking the automated traffic enforcement fines for property tax relief, the action also prevents the city from budgeting to use the revenue until a full year after it is received.
Hand-held speed cameras were in their infancy and generated just $22,664 in the fiscal year ending June 30, which is the amount plugged into the proposed budget being developed now for the coming fiscal year starting July 1.
With more cameras coming on board, including red light cameras, roughly $150,000 has been collected in the current fiscal year so far. That money and any additional camera revenue collected by June 30 will be used in the fiscal year starting July 1, 2020.
“Then we’ll know how much there is; we’ll know the Legislature didn’t take it away,” said Chief Financial Officer Michelle Weidner. “It takes the risk out of it.”
Weidner was cautioning council members against changing the policy and budgeting to use camera revenue as it comes in this year.
“Let’s just be patient, we’re going to need funding in next year’s budget as well,” she said. “I don’t want to think we’re going to collect $1 million and only collect $500,000 because that would be very painful to the budget.”
The new “chronic nuisance vehicle” ordinance up for approval this week could generate some revenue in the next budget year because it involves a municipal infraction ticket issued by a police officer instead of the mailed citations from traffic cameras.
The owner of a vehicle caught three times in a year by Waterloo’s traffic enforcement cameras is subject to the nuisance citation, which carries a $100 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.