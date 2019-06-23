WATERLOO — The city may approve the release of most revenue from automated traffic enforcement cameras for property tax reduction.
Total revenue as of May 31 from the cameras — which fine the owners of vehicles for speeding or running red lights at certain Waterloo intersections — was $294,034.10, according to chief financial officer Michelle Weidner.
She submitted that the council should release $235,493 of that revenue to be used in the fiscal year 2020 budget, approximately 80% of the total revenue.
“The Council previously designated that this revenue be used for the budget two years after the year-end earned and that it be used for property tax reduction,” Weidner wrote in her request. “That time frame was selected because that is the first budget-setting cycle after year-end, when the revenues are known.”
She also cautioned the City Council to be “conservative in the use of this revenue in current budgets.”
The council had previously passed a resolution saying it would hold the money for a full year before releasing it in the next year’s budget, and that it would be used for property tax relief.
Also on Monday’s agenda, council members are expected to deny recycling yard license renewals for both Kevin’s Auto and Truck, at 953 Fulton St., and Litzkow Auto Recyclers, at 1720 Black Hawk Road, for failure to provide a bond and failure to allow access for a site inspection.
Litzkow Auto Recyclers also failed to provide an application fee and staff found several “visual violations,” according to documents.
The council meets for their regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the Harold E. Getty Council Chambers, and will hold a work session to discuss the possible sale of park property at 4 p.m.
