Topgolf or similar franchise eyed for Crossroads Mall

Councilor Jonathan Grieder, who represents the Crossroads area, said he was “somewhat skeptical” of the plan.

“I have nothing against golf, but I think golf appeals to a certain segment of the community that doesn’t fit the neighborhood,” he said. “These people want access to grocery stores and restaurants they can afford.”

Councilor Sharon Juon noted that at one community event she attended as part of De Novo’s research, “golf never came up as one of the top 10” things residents wanted to see, noting arts and culture topped the list. But Councilor Pat Morrissey said he thought it was a “marvelous idea.”

“They might not want to play 18 holes of golf, but when they see this kind of venue it affords them that entertainment they can make use of,” Morrissey said. “It can attract people that may want to stay.”

Mayor Quentin Hart said the plan for Crossroads “may not be golf,” but that there are “opportunities that we have right now with the theme park coming in” to redevelop that area.

“This is just the beginning of trying to figure out exactly what we need and the type of resources, but it’s going to require other input” from private developers, Hart said.