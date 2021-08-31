Topgolf or similar franchise eyed for Crossroads Mall

WATERLOO — The city is considering a plan to lure a popular interactive driving range and restaurant franchise to struggling Crossroads Center as part of its Waterloo 2030 draft strategic plan.
Jen Neumann, CEO of consulting firm De Novo in Cedar Rapids, presented the City Council with “eight big ideas in eight years” during Monday night’s planning session.
“The big one, the crazy one,” is to attract a high-tech golf and gaming complex — “Crossroad Greens” — to the mall, like those operated by sports and entertainment company Topgolf.
“Big box stores just aren’t coming back, and we kind of have to accept that as a community,” she said. “Waterloo has the opportunity to absolutely own recreation in Iowa if they plant the flag for it, and this would be one piece of it.”
The plan relies on the city’s ability to either acquire or partner with Crossroads Center ownership and persuade investors to purchase or lease space there. It would involve a portion of the mall or space on its northeast corner, presumably the former Sears building and adjacent parking lot, according to the presentation.
From there, those investors would develop “a Topgolf subsidiary franchise or a similar type of facility,” and hire a consultant to oversee and promote it and attract “businesses that complement a golf-focused attraction.”
“It takes your big, empty space and builds an indoor and outdoor simulated golf facility,” Neumann said. “It’s a really great attractor and a gravitational pull in an area that is surrounded by hotels” and is near downtown and Lost Island’s water park and soon-to-be theme park.
Topgolf, founded in 2000 in the United Kingdom and acquired by Callaway Golf in 2021, is an interactive driving range with microchipped golf balls, as well as a restaurant and bar.
It has 70 locations, including two in the Chicago suburbs, one in a Kansas City suburb and one near St. Louis, but none in Iowa yet. Neumann and council members noted a subsidiary of Topgolf, Toptracer, was being built in Tiffin just an hour down the interstate.
Councilor Ray Feuss asked whether Topgolf would pull players away from the city’s three municipal courses.
“This isn’t where you go to play 18 holes,” Neumann said. “This is where you go to drink beers and hit balls at nets and look at your score. ... And you are attracting people to this community that might not go to your golf courses anyway, but might if they were here for a weekend.”
Councilor Jonathan Grieder, who represents the Crossroads area, said he was “somewhat skeptical” of the plan.
“I have nothing against golf, but I think golf appeals to a certain segment of the community that doesn’t fit the neighborhood,” he said. “These people want access to grocery stores and restaurants they can afford.”
Councilor Sharon Juon noted that at one community event she attended as part of De Novo’s research, “golf never came up as one of the top 10” things residents wanted to see, noting arts and culture topped the list. But Councilor Pat Morrissey said he thought it was a “marvelous idea.”
“They might not want to play 18 holes of golf, but when they see this kind of venue it affords them that entertainment they can make use of,” Morrissey said. “It can attract people that may want to stay.”
Mayor Quentin Hart said the plan for Crossroads “may not be golf,” but that there are “opportunities that we have right now with the theme park coming in” to redevelop that area.
“This is just the beginning of trying to figure out exactly what we need and the type of resources, but it’s going to require other input” from private developers, Hart said.
