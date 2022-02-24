Tony Chavez announces run for Williams' House seat

CEDAR FALLS -- A second candidate is now in the race for Dave Williams' open seat in the Iowa House.

Tony Chavez, 26, a community organizer and political consultant from Cedar Falls, announced Feb. 15 he intends to run for Iowa House District 76 as a Republican.

Chavez is the treasurer of the Cedar Valley Young Republicans and according to the Iowa Young Republicans is a candidate for vice-chair of that group. His bio notes he's an alumni of Iowa State University and "has worked in races from city council to presidential, as well as for the state party to recruit, train and elect candidates."

In a press release, he noted he was an ambassador on the Faith and Freedom Coalition, a political advocacy nonprofit that lobbies for conservative principles and Christian values, according to the group's website.

"Bringing people together to solve the bigger issues has always been my passion," Chavez said in a release. "After being involved in local politics, I'm running to serve my community and the people of the 76th District."

Chavez said he would comment further after the candidate filing deadline.

Chavez is the second candidate to announce a run for the seat. Democrat Kate Wyatt, 44, a Hudson City Council member and insurance agent for Dupaco Community Credit Union, said earlier this month she intended to file.

The seat is open after Democrat Dave Williams, who will finish his second term in office this year, announced he would retire.

District 76 is, at least partially, the former District 60, which extended west and south within Black Hawk County -- a district Williams won with 51.2% of the vote in 2020.

The new District 76 stretches south and east, capturing towns like La Porte City, Hudson, Traer and Dysart in northern Benton and Tama counties. That could mean it tilts a little more red, providing an opening for someone like Chavez.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.