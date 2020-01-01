{{featured_button_text}}
Tom Steyer

Former hedge fund manager, impeachment activist and Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer speaks to reporters after his onstage appearance at the Local America Presidential Forum on Dec. 6, 2019, at the Cedar Valley Sportsplex in Waterloo, Iowa.

HAMPTON -- Democratic presidential candidate and businessman Tom Steyer will return to Northeast Iowa this weekend to talk about inequality and economic restructuring.

Steyer's campaign announced his "People Over Profits Tour" would be making four stops in this area on Saturday. They include the following:

Steyer is currently polling at an average of 2.5% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, according to Real Clear Politics. That's about where he was polling when he entered the race in July of 2019, and puts him in the company of Sen. Cory Booker, polling at an average of 2.8%, and businessman Andrew Yang, at 2.3%.

Amie Rivers covers politics for the Courier and is the newsroom's digital specialist.

