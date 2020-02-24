You are the owner of this article.
Tom Little seeks fifth term as Black Hawk supervisor
Tom Little seeks fifth term as Black Hawk supervisor

WATERLOO — Tom Little will running for a fifth term on the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors this year.

The 67-year-old Evansdale resident has announced his plans to run in the June 2 Democratic primary election.

“My message has always been consistent and clear throughout my years as a Black Hawk County supervisor,” Little said. “It is to be fiscally responsible to the citizens of Black Hawk County, both urban and rural.

“There has been numerous challenges,” he added. “But I stand here today to say the county is in great shape both with infrastructure and county finances.”

Little has served on the five-member Board of Supervisors since first being elected in 2004. He was re-elected in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

A lifelong resident of Black Hawk County, Little is a retired John Deere employee, veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and member of United Auto Works Local 838. He previously served 11 years on the Evansdale City Council.

He noted the supervisors are currently proposing a budget that would reduce residential property taxes by about 2 percent while maintaining a large general fund balance.

“There is always a continuous effort of upgrading our county buildings, bridges and the rural roads, which have suffered recent harsh winter weather and conditions,” he said. “I will continue to use my experience and good old common sense while also generating sound solutions with positive results.”

The board seats held by Little and fellow Democrats Chris Schwartz and Linda Laylin are up for election this year. The deadline to file nomination papers for the primary is March 25.

