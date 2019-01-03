WATERLOO — Tom Little has been selected to chair the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors for the fourth time.
Little, an Evansdale Democrat first elected to the board in 2004, was unanimously chosen by his colleagues Wednesday to serve as chairman of the board overseeing county government.
Little, who previously served as chairman in 2007, 2011 and 2015, replaces fellow Democrat Craig White.
Supervisor Linda Laylin was unanimously elected to serve as vice chair during 2019.
The chairman runs the board meetings and has some say over the placement of items on board agenda. The chairmanship traditionally rotates annually among supervisors of the majority party; Democrats now hold a 4-1 board majority.
Dan Trelka is the board’s lone Republican. The Waterloo police chief, who was elected in November to replace Frank Magsamen, participated in his first meeting this week.
The election of officers was part of the annual organizational meeting held by the supervisors, which also included reappointment of department heads, approving official newspapers and other ministerial business.
