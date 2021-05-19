Tom Blanford to run for CF mayor

He said as mayor he would help guide the city’s long-term planning strategy, work closely with council members to “find common ground and work toward solutions,” bring new businesses to the city and work with UNI to “address workforce issues” they’re facing.

“I will be on the ground, putting the time in 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and I think that’s what we need to see now,” Blanford said.

Asked if Mayor Green is doing that now, Blanford said, “I frankly think at least we could be doing better.”

He said the council is “losing sight” of what recent vision plans were intended to do — position the city for development for the next few decades — and instead is getting bogged down in minutia, including concerns about parking.

“There is sufficient inventory, at least for where we’re at today,” regarding parking, Blanford said. “That certainly changes as the city grows, but I think the biggest thing that came out of those parking studies was just inventory was being mismanaged.”

Blanford said he’s interested in “the need for Cedar Falls to come together, pull each other up and move forward,” and said voters will “know exactly where I stand.”

“I’m ready to listen and to learn and to understand, but then we’re going to come together and get something done,” he said. “This is going to be two years of action in Cedar Falls.”

