CEDAR FALLS — Tom Blanford, Ward 4 City Council incumbent, has announced members of his campaign committee.
The 2019 committee members are: Dr. John Burnight, campaign manager, Eashaan Vajpeyi, treasurer, and Sid and Alvira Morris, Brad Leeper, Amy Lang, Rich Goodwin, Gretchen Gould, Amanda Tish, Wayne and Glynis Worthington, and Dr. Ed Boedeker.
To learn more or to contact the campaign with questions, visit www.tomblanford.com.
