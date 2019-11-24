DES MOINES — Tom Vilsack’s endorsement of Joe Biden for president has more to do with the state where Vilsack was born than the state where he was a two-term governor.
The former two-term Iowa governor appeared with Biden at a campaign event Saturday in Des Moines, hours after the campaign announced Vilsack and his wife, Christie, are endorsing Biden.
During their remarks at the campaign event, both Vilsacks stressed they feel Biden is the most likely candidate in the expansive Democratic primary field to defeat Republican incumbent President Donald Trump.
During an interview after the event, Tom Vilsack said he feels Biden would perform well in 2020 in crucial general election swing states like Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, the state where Vilsack was born.
“This isn’t a comment on other candidates, it’s a comment on Joe Biden. I think Joe Biden is best positioned to win the states that have to be won in order to get 270 electoral votes,” said Vilsack, who was born in Pittsburgh and served as Iowa’s governor from 1999 to 2006 and U.S. agriculture secretary from 2009 to 2016.
“I know (Biden) knows Pennsylvania. I think they considered him the third senator in Pennsylvania for many, many years,” Vilsack said. “His work in Detroit, I think gives him a leg up on what’s going to happen in Michigan and that’s an important state. The rural plan that he outlined today, the work that he’s done on creating a vision for net-zero (carbon) emission industries in this country is going to play quite well in Wisconsin and Minnesota and Iowa.
“So electability, to me, is a critical component of this.”
Electability was the dominant theme of remarks made by both Vilsacks and Joe Biden’s wife, Jill.
Jill Biden spoke of Joe’s performance in head-to-head polling with Trump, his appeal to no-party voters, and his appeal to voters in those same states Tom Vilsack discussed.
Christie Vilsack said she hopes undecided Iowa Democrats think about general election voters and “people in the middle.”
“Because these are the people who are going to decide this election,” Christie Vilsack told the event crowd.
Roughly 325 people attended the event, according to event site staff and relayed by the Biden campaign.
Biden is among a pack of four candidates leading the Democratic presidential primary in Iowa, along with South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.
Biden was the early polling leader in the race in Iowa, but since mid-September has slipped as Warren and Buttigieg have surged. Biden has leaned into the suggestion he is the most electable candidate in the Democratic field. He added, during the interview after Saturday’s event, that he also feels he is the best candidate to help Democratic candidates all over the ballot. And he said down-ballot success is crucial if Democrats want to have an opportunity to implement the big-ticket policies they are proposing on the campaign trail.
“We have to get 51 United States senators in order to make all this work,” Biden said. “It’s not enough for the next president to win. We have to be value added to the ticket down the line. Because if we’re not, we got trouble.”
The national Republican Party, in a statement about Biden’s latest campaign trip to Iowa, praised the U.S. economy under President Trump.
“Iowans have had three years of record low unemployment rates, tax cuts, and new jobs,” national Republican spokeswoman Preya Samsundar said in a news release. “In 2020, Hawkeye Staters will once again vote to stand with President Trump and his ‘Promises Made, Promises Kept’ agenda.”
Iowa’s first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses are Feb. 3.
