Todd Maxson running for Waterloo Ward 3

WATERLOO — A business owner who wants the city to focus on getting “back to the basics” is running for City Council.

Todd Maxson, 55, the owner of Maxson Properties Lawn Care and Snow Removal in Waterloo, had been contemplating a run for about a year, but only recently decided to run for the Ward 3 seat.

“I’m looking to help the taxpayers and benefit them as much as we can,” Maxson said in an interview with The Courier this week. “I don’t know if I’m going to win this or lose this, but I’m going to give it 100% like I always have everything else in my life.”

Pat Morrissey, who currently represents Ward 3, has not said if he’ll seek re-election. Nia Wilder also has announced her candidacy for the seat.

It was the issue of the Waterloo Police Department’s griffin logo being removed, Maxson said, that was the “final straw” in making his decision to run.

“A griffin is a creature that is there to protect people — I mean, that’s the basic meaning of a griffin,” Maxson said. “My point of it has always been, if you’re a victim of a crime, you love seeing that griffin pull up in front of your house. If you’re a bad guy, probably not so much.”