Todd Maxson running for Waterloo Ward 3

WATERLOO — A business owner who wants the city to focus on getting “back to the basics” is running for City Council.
Todd Maxson, 55, the owner of Maxson Properties Lawn Care and Snow Removal in Waterloo, had been contemplating a run for about a year, but only recently decided to run for the Ward 3 seat.
“I’m looking to help the taxpayers and benefit them as much as we can,” Maxson said in an interview with The Courier this week. “I don’t know if I’m going to win this or lose this, but I’m going to give it 100% like I always have everything else in my life.”
Pat Morrissey, who currently represents Ward 3, has not said if he’ll seek re-election. Nia Wilder also has announced her candidacy for the seat.
It was the issue of the Waterloo Police Department’s griffin logo being removed, Maxson said, that was the “final straw” in making his decision to run.
“A griffin is a creature that is there to protect people — I mean, that’s the basic meaning of a griffin,” Maxson said. “My point of it has always been, if you’re a victim of a crime, you love seeing that griffin pull up in front of your house. If you’re a bad guy, probably not so much.”
He said he didn’t understand why others saw the red griffin logo, adopted in 1964, as as similar to a red dragon used by the white supremacist Ku Klux Klan.
“A lot of the officers, current and retired, I know have tattoos of the griffin — it means that much to the police force,” Maxson said. “To me, (removing the logo) didn’t make any common sense.”
It’s a stance that has gotten him attention from Cedar Valley Backs the Blue, a political action committee supporting “pro-law enforcement candidates” in Waterloo.
The group shared Maxson’s official campaign announcement as well as a photo of the former logo Maxson shared, saying they were “glad to see someone standing up to run against Pat Morrissey. ... Welcome to the race, Todd!”
The group told The Courier it won’t officially endorse anyone for council or mayor until the filing deadline has passed, though it won’t support Wilder or Morrissey. Candidates for city elections must file nomination papers with the county auditor between Aug. 23 and Sept. 16. The election is Nov. 2.
Maxson, who grew up in Cedar Falls and is a graduate of the former Northern University High School, said if elected he wants to see the city “get back to the basics.”
“The roads, the snow removal, the fire station (on Ansborough Avenue) being shut down, the anti-police rhetoric coming out of the council for the last quite a while — people don’t like that, and I don’t like that,” Maxson said.
He said his focus would be on the taxpayers, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he wants to cut services. A priority would be fixing, cleaning and plowing the streets better, “the biggest complaint” he said he hears when he talks to residents in his ward.
“I have plenty of friends who work for the city of Waterloo Street Department; I’m not saying anything bad against their boss, I’m not saying anything bad against them,” Maxson said. “My point is, we need to change something to give them more help or more resources to do a little better job.”
He acknowledged some of the issues he feels passionately about might seem “trivial,” like a citywide promotional campaign to encourage people to pick up litter. But he contends those issues are important.
“We spend more time picking up garbage than we do mowing grass sometimes,” Maxson said of his mowing business. “You know how much nicer it would look around here if there wasn’t garbage everywhere?”
Another pet peeve is the city charging residents without curb and gutter a sewer fee, which he wants to do away with.
“Why should we be getting charged?” Maxson said, noting his own home on Dundee Avenue doesn’t have curb and gutter. “Let’s simplify some things, is what I’m saying. It’s just little issues like that.”
Maxson said he’s pleased downtown is “really turning into a nice place” and wants to encourage more small business growth everywhere, but doesn’t have a specific plan yet on that issue.
“I think we need to give business a break as much as we possibly can, again, using common sense,” he said.
If elected, Maxson said, he would govern with “wide open communication and wide open transparency, and add in a little common sense.” He wants to “actually listen to each other and find a compromise” on the issues facing the city.
“I feel like I’m a pretty good problem solver. I feel like I have a lot of common sense, and I feel like I know what affects taxpayers of Waterloo,” he said. “That’s pretty much my whole message: I’m looking out for them, their dollars. They’re the ones paying the bill, plain and simple.”