Timi Brown-Powers announces re-election run for Iowa House

WATERLOO — A longtime state legislator announced she will run for re-election for a safe Democratic seat in the Cedar Valley.

Rep. Timi Brown-Powers, 54, a Democrat who was first elected in 2014, will seek a fifth two-year term in the Iowa House of Representatives, she announced last month.

“It has been an honor to serve the people of Waterloo for the past eight years, (and) I am proud of the work I’ve been able to achieve for my constituents and neighbors,” Brown-Powers said in her announcement. “While the last few years have been difficult at times in the Legislature, I remain motivated to keep working to better our community.”

She’ll continue to represent District 61 after redistricting, though the boundary changes initially put her in the same district as Democratic Rep. Ras Smith, who previously entered and later dropped out of the governor’s race. Smith later announced he would decline to challenge Brown-Powers for the House seat.

District 61 previously included places like Washburn and Gilbertville, but is now more confined to southern Waterloo, a reliably safe district for Democrats.

Brown-Powers only faced primary challengers in 2014, easily besting M. Brad Condon and Andrew Miller with 68.2% of the vote, then beat Republican Nathan Bolton in the general election with nearly 60% of the vote. She has faced no opposition, either inside or outside of her party, since.

She serves as ranking member of the House Natural Resources Committee, as well as the committees of human resources, veterans affairs and appropriations. She has worked for MercyOne for more than 30 years.

“Constituent and community issues are at the center of my work, and because of that I’ve introduced and passed beneficial legislation like making food banks tax exempt and increasing funding for mental health care to increase access,” she said.

She told The Courier in January her two biggest priorities for this legislative session were domestic violence and suicide prevention, and said later that month she was “excited” to see majority Republicans focus on mental health issues.

“I’ve been here for eight years, and we’ve done very little to actually help those families and those folks with mental health,” she said. “I just hope that as we move forward we take a sincere look at mental health.”

