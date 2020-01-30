Timi Brown-Powers announces endorsement of Biden

WATERLOO -- An Iowa state representative has joined two other state congressional members in the county in support of former Vice President Joe Biden's nomination for president.

Iowa Rep. Timi Brown-Powers, a Democrat who represents House District 61 in Black Hawk County, announced her endorsement of Biden for the Democratic nomination on Thursday morning.

Brown-Powers' endorsement comes on the heels of Wednesday's endorsement of Biden by Iowa Rep. Bob Kressig, who represents House District 59 in Black Hawk County.

"With the upcoming caucus, we have a lot of good candidates running -- but I see Joe Biden as guided not only by rock-solid values, but also the candidate that can win," Kressig said in a Biden campaign release.

Biden's campaign hired Iowa Rep. Ras Smith, who represents House District 62 in Black Hawk County, as their Iowa Director of Coalition Building in November.

Biden is currently polling at an average of 21% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, good enough for second place, according to RealClearPolitics.

