Timeline: Key moments in Iowa's COVID-19 outbreaks at meatpacking plants

APRIL 13: TAMA PLANT MARKS FIRST CLOSURE
The Iowa Premium Plant in Tama suspends operations after employees contract COVID-19.
APRIL 16: WATERLOO TYSON REMAINS OPEN
Hundreds of Tyson employees in Waterloo refuse to work, alleging their employer is covering up the presence of COVID-19 and allowing people with respiratory infection symptoms to keep working. The Iowa Department of Public Health says there is not an official outbreak at the Waterloo plant.
Gov. Kim Reynolds said she doesn’t intend to force Tyson to close the plant. A Tyson spokesperson says the company has no plans to close.
APRIL 18: WATERLOO TYSON WORKER DIES
Local elected officials, including mayors and state legislators, call on Tyson to close the Waterloo pork processing plant temporarily. The officials want Tyson to disinfect its facilities and allow public health officials to catch up with increased COVID-19 cases.
Waterloo Tyson worker Sedika Buljic, 58, dies from COVID-19.
Dakota City Tyson worker Raymundo Corral, 64, dies from COVID-19.
APRIL 19: SECOND WATERLOO TYSON WORKER DIES
Waterloo Tyson worker Jim Orvis, 65, dies from COVID-19.
APRIL 20: EMPLOYEES SCARED
Gov. Kim Reynolds again says she will not order Tyson to close its Waterloo plant. She says it is important to keep the food supply chain running. Employees come forward with fears of scant protections.
The Black Hawk County Health Department breaks with the state to name an official outbreak at the Waterloo plant.
APRIL 22: WATERLOO TYSON CLOSES
Tyson announces it will temporarily close its meatpacking plant in Waterloo. This comes after more than 180 workers tested positive for COVID-19, according to county health officials. At least two workers have died of COVID-related complications. Waterloo mayor Quentin Hart calls the closure “the action we have been waiting for.”
APRIL 23: WATERLOO, INDEPENDENCE TYSON WORKERS DIE
Waterloo Tyson worker Reberiano Garcia, 60, dies from COVID-19.
Independence Tyson dog treats factory worker Arthur Scott, dies April 23 after contracting the coronavirus. His neighbor in a Waterloo duplex also died of the virus.
APRIL 26: FOURTH WATERLOO TYSON WORKER DIES
Waterloo Tyson worker Isidro Fernandez, age unknown, dies from COVID-19.
APRIL 30: SAFETY CONCERNS SPREAD
Workers at the nearby Tyson Pet Products plant in Independence allege their employer is not protecting their safety or communicating with them about COVID-19 cases. Employees said they believe as many as eight people are infected and at least one worker died from COVID-19.
MAY 5: HUNDREDS TEST POSITIVE
The Iowa Department of Public Health says the Tyson Foods pork processing plant in Columbus Junction has 221 employees who tested positive for COVID-19.
MAY 7: WATERLOO TYSON REOPENS
The Waterloo Tyson plant reopens its doors. A news briefing from the Black Hawk County Health Department reveals more than 1,000 workers have been infected with COVID-19. Plant manager Tom Hart tells the community that Tyson will “do everything we can to keep our team members safe and to ensure that the spread is not happening inside our plant.”
Crawford County reports 103 COVID-19 cases. The county houses a Smithfield meatpacking plant, which employs 1,250 workers, and a Quality Meats plant, which employs a few hundred more.
MAY 12: MORE EMPLOYEES TEST POSITIVE
Sioux City pork plant Seaboard Triumph Foods announces 59 employees tested positive for COVID-19. The facility, which is the second-largest fresh pork plant in the world, employs about 2,400 workers.
MAY 25: FIFTH WATERLOO TYSON WORKER DIES
Waterloo Tyson worker Jose Ayala, 44, dies from COVID-19.
MAY 28: STORM LAKE TYSON CLOSES
The Tyson Storm Lake plant announces it will temporarily stop operations after 555 of the plant’s nearly 2,400 workers tested positive for COVID-19.
JUNE 26: STORM LAKE TYSON WORKER DIES
Storm Lake Tyson worker Michael Everhard, 65, dies.
JULY 22: 2 COLUMBUS JUNCTION TYSON WORKERS DIE
State records unveil the Tyson plant in Columbus Junction saw 522 of its nearly 1,300 plant employees get COVID-19. IDPH previously said 221 employees tested positive for the virus.
A dozen Columbus Junction workers were believed to have been hospitalized. Two employees died after contracting the virus, records show.
SEPT. 24: HUNDREDS INFECTED AT TAMA PLANT
Inspection records reveal that the spring COVID-19 outbreak at the Iowa Premium Beef Plant in Tama left 338 of 850 total workers with the virus. That was 80 more workers than previously released by the state.
OCT. 6: COLUMBUS JUNCTION TYSON SUED
Tyson is sued by the family of Pedro Cano, a Columbus Junction meatpacking worker who died from COVID-19. Family members said the company kept workers "elbow-to-elbow" and did not give proper guidance about COVID-19 preventative measures.
NOV. 18: WATERLOO TYSON SUED
A wrongful death lawsuit against Tyson alleges Waterloo manager Tom Hart organized a betting pool for supervisors and managers to wager on how many plant employees would test positive for COVID-19. The lawsuit claims another upper level manager, John Casey, explicitly directed supervisors to ignore symptoms of COVID-19. It said workers were given bonuses to show up to work every day, even if they were sick.
NOV. 19: COVID-19 BETTING REPORTED IN WATERLOO
Tyson suspends at least two high-level supervisors and launches an investigation into reports a Waterloo plant manager organized a betting pool to guess how many workers would get COVID-19 during the early days of the pandemic.
DEC. 1: TYSON SUED AGAIN
Another federal lawsuit complaint alleges Tyson lied to its interpreters about the scope of COVID-19 infections. The plant employs non-English speaking residents who rely on interpreters for accurate information.
DEC. 16: TYSON FIRES 7 MANAGERS
Tyson fires seven managers after an independent investigation into allegations that Waterloo supervisors bet on how many workers would get COVID-19.
JAN. 2: TYSON UNION CRITICIZED
Workers, community advocates and longtime unionists criticize the Tyson union, UFCW Local 431, for being largely absent during the Tyson outbreak.
JAN. 4: TYSON ACCUSED OF DISCRIMINATION
Workers with criminal convictions on their backgrounds allege the Tyson meatpacking plant in Waterloo leaves them feeling stuck, undervalued and vulnerable to COVID-19.
FEB. 17: TYSON OFFERS VACCINE
Tyson announces it will offer workers up to four hours of regular pay to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
MARCH 3: TYSON VACCINATIONS BEGIN
Tyson workers at the Waterloo and Independence plants begin to get the COVID-19 vaccine. This follows the company’s vaccination of some health services workers in Waterloo.
Tyson said some of its Dakota City workers received the COVID-19 vaccine due to their ages or working in health care. Other employees have not yet received the vaccine, the company said.
Reporters Tom Loewy from The Quad-City Times and Dolly Butz from The Sioux City Journal contributed to this story.
