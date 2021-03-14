Timeline: Key moments in Iowa's COVID-19 outbreaks at meatpacking plants

Inspection records reveal that the spring COVID-19 outbreak at the Iowa Premium Beef Plant in Tama left 338 of 850 total workers with the virus. That was 80 more workers than previously released by the state.

OCT. 6: COLUMBUS JUNCTION TYSON SUED

Tyson is sued by the family of Pedro Cano, a Columbus Junction meatpacking worker who died from COVID-19. Family members said the company kept workers "elbow-to-elbow" and did not give proper guidance about COVID-19 preventative measures.

NOV. 18: WATERLOO TYSON SUED