Time isn’t on the side of a permanent time change in Iowa

DES MOINES — Daylight saving time arrives today, but hopes some state lawmakers have for making it permanent in Iowa most likely won’t spring forward.
Iowans who engaged in the twice-a-year, clock-change ritual this weekend don’t have much prospect for change, backers say, unless sleep-deprived legislators return this week to the Capitol in a grouchy, lost-hour funk and ready to do something about it.
Iowa is one of 32 states considering or that have passed laws affecting daylight saving time, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Some seek to make daylight saving time year-round, some seek an exemption from federal time-zone rules and others seek a public vote.
Bills in both chambers at the Statehouse seek to make daylight saving time permanent — one in the Senate to do it outright, and one in the House to do it if neighboring states do the same to minimize disruptions in border towns.
A separate Senate bill to make central standard time year-round has failed, and the clock soon will run out on the other measures as well.
“I don’t expect to see floor action on that,” said Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny. “I know it’s a conversation every year, but we just haven’t had a lot of people coming up saying that this is a must-do, so I don’t expect to put it up for a vote.”
But Jim Reecy, associate vice president for research at Iowa State University, said there is an economic upside to extending daylight hours for businesses like construction. Also, there can be energy savings associated with a switch to daylight saving time for nearly eight months of the year.
On the downside, Reecy noted, there is a short-term “jet lag” people experience when they jump an hour forward. But there also is a psychological upside, because “being awake for more of the sunlight is good.”
Generally, Americans dislike the time changes but appear split on making a change.
A November poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found seven in 10 Americans prefer not to switch back and forth, but there was no agreement on which time to follow.
Four in 10 preferred year-round standard time, three in 10 wanted to stay on daylight saving time and 30 percent range want the status-quo. This year daylight saving time ends Nov. 1.
“My constituents and the general public are all for it,” said Rep. Mike Sexton, a Rockwell City Republican in charge of House File 2059 that seeks to make daylight saving time permanent, “and I think they’ll really be for it once we spring ahead.
“That’s the one that really wipes everybody out. That’s when everybody is tired and crabby. I think once that happens, people will probably be spurred on a little bit,” he said.
The biggest critic of year-round daylight saving time is the broadcast industry, which worries the change would play havoc with programming schedules if Iowa goes it alone.
“It’s going to affect viewership, listenership. It will affect our advertisers,” Brad Epperly, an Iowa Broadcasters Association lobbyist, recently told a House subcommittee.
Sexton noted states like Nebraska manage having two time zones. But House members revised their bill to say Iowa will only change along with neighboring states to send a message to the federal government to act uniformly.
“I really think it’s probably more of a federal issue than it is here,” Whitver noted. “I mean, once you go state by state, it can create problems — everything from TV broadcasting times to it’s still dark after 8 o’clock in the morning in the winter when kids are still trying to get to school. And so there are issues that are legitimate issues that people have brought up.”
At least seven states have asked Congress to allow year-round daylight saving time in recent years. About 60 percent of California voters supported a proposition last year calling for such a move.
“There’s a bill before Congress to make daylight saving time permanent, and I’m open to supporting it,” said Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa. An aide to Iowa GOP Sen. Joni Ernst said she is considering proposals “to understand what impact they would have on Iowans, including our farmers.”
State Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, who offered Senate File 2077 as a companion to Sexton’s bill in the House, said he believes it might spur federal action if enough states acted independently.
“I think a lot of Iowans are interested. I know that’s a big, bold step, but I do think it’s something we should continue the conversation about,” he said.
Federal law allows a state to exempt itself from observing daylight saving time, but it does not allow the permanent observance of daylight saving time.
All states but Hawaii and Arizona (except for the Navajo Nation) and five U.S. territories observe daylight saving time.
In the last three years, nine states have enacted legislation to provide for year-round daylight saving time, if Congress were to allow such a change, according to the National Council of State Legislatures.
Even President Donald Trump has weighed in, tweeting in March 2019: “Making Daylight Saving Time permanent is O.K. with me!”
Steve Calandrillo, a University of Washington law professor who has done research on daylight saving time, said the biannual clock switch should be abandoned in favor of year-round daylight saving time to save lives and energy, prevent crime, improve sleep and allow recreation and commerce to flourish.
“Simply put, darkness kills — and darkness in the evening is far deadlier than darkness in the morning,” according to Calandrillo.
On the side year-round standard time is the Society for Research on Biological Rhythms, where researchers say studies show an increased risk of heart attack and stroke, among other things, in the days after a time change.
Daylight saving time — a concept promoted by Benjamin Franklin — was introduced in the United States during World War I to conserve the fuel used to make electricity. A federal law in 1966 made it a uniform national policy — although Arizona and Hawaii did not go along — and the current configuration was established in 2007.
The current enactment was part of the Energy Policy Act of 2005. The U.S. Department of Transportation is the federal agency responsible for overseeing daylight saving time and the country’s time zones.
