Time isn’t on the side of a permanent time change in Iowa

But Jim Reecy, associate vice president for research at Iowa State University, said there is an economic upside to extending daylight hours for businesses like construction. Also, there can be energy savings associated with a switch to daylight saving time for nearly eight months of the year.

On the downside, Reecy noted, there is a short-term “jet lag” people experience when they jump an hour forward. But there also is a psychological upside, because “being awake for more of the sunlight is good.”

Generally, Americans dislike the time changes but appear split on making a change.

A November poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found seven in 10 Americans prefer not to switch back and forth, but there was no agreement on which time to follow.

Four in 10 preferred year-round standard time, three in 10 wanted to stay on daylight saving time and 30 percent range want the status-quo. This year daylight saving time ends Nov. 1.

“My constituents and the general public are all for it,” said Rep. Mike Sexton, a Rockwell City Republican in charge of House File 2059 that seeks to make daylight saving time permanent, “and I think they’ll really be for it once we spring ahead.