CEDAR FALLS — Members of the public voiced concerns about expanding a tax increment financing district on the city’s southwest side.
The Cedar Falls City Council held a public hearing on the plan Monday.
Residents and relatives of residents with property in the proposed TIF expansion area voiced concerns their residences might have to be relocated.
“We’re in a gray area that obviously does make us a little concerned,” said Nathan Nebbe, whose parents own property in the area. “There are things that could be clarified.”
The Nebbe land holds the Black Hawk Wildlife Rehabilitation Project on the corner of Viking and Union roads.
“Over the last 35 years we have been developing that area in such a way that we’re trying to, or actually have, re-established native ecosystems,” Nebbe said. “We do have concerns that are a little different with respect to development. We have taken into account over the years the hydrology of the area.”
Preservation of the land’s integrity is important protect animals and vegetation, Nebbe said.
City staffers plan to meet with land owners in the area to address their concerns and hold public meetings on the project.
The TIF amendment doesn’t give the city authority to take or condemn homes, said Shane Graham, Cedar Falls planner.
“We’re really early in this process,” Graham said. “We haven’t closed on the property yet. We won’t be doing that until mid-January.”
The city is planning to purchase and annex property along the east side of Union Road generally between Viking Road and Ridgeway Avenue to expand its industrial park. On Nov. 27, Cedar Falls sought county approval to utilize the TIF program for land acquisition prior to the annexation.
The council voted Nov. 5 to buy 126 acres of farm land outside city limits from the Rieger family for $2.65 million.
Graham said future meetings should alleviate concerns about the project.
“I feel the conversations I’ve had with residents have been really positive,” Graham said.
In other business, the council voted to authorize the placement of a sculpture near the main entrance to City Hall.
The Public Art Committee proposes to place a work of art in memory of former Mayor Jon Crews to the right of the west entrance of City Hall.
According to the city documents, the council will vote on an agreement for an artist to complete the project in the future.
In order to complete the project the Freedom Flame would have to be relocated.
Later in the meeting Public Safety Director Jeff Olson said the city is donating $3,900 to Beyond Pink, funds made by selling pink Cedar Falls police and fire patches.
Olson also said crime in Cedar Falls is down 10 percent and serious fire calls are low through November.
“The majority of fire calls are the fire division assisting Sartori paramedics on medical calls,” Olson said.
During the public comments portion of the meeting several Cedar Falls residents raised concerns about climate change and pushed for the city to set a public goal to reduce the city’s carbon footprint.
Members of the council agreed with the comments.
Frank Darrah, 5th Ward council member noted a meeting is planned with Eric Giddens from the University of Northern Iowa about ways the city can reduce its carbon use.
“It is something we take very seriously,” said Tom Blanford, 4th Ward council member.
