ELK RUN HEIGHTS -- Turns out, one vote really would have made the difference.
But as it stands Tuesday night, after all of the votes were counted, the unofficial tally left both Mayor Tim Swope and former City Clerk Kristi Lundy at 130 votes apiece.
"I guess I'm still in shock," Swope said Tuesday night after the final but unofficial tally was released by the Black Hawk County auditor's office. "I really don't know what happens after this."
Elk Run Heights has no runoff provision, meaning the highest vote-getter wins. If the vote remains tied after a canvass and potential recount, a winner will be chosen randomly -- generally by being drawn out of a hat.
Neither Swope nor Lundy expected a tied vote.
"Well then I guess whatever happens, happens," Lundy said Tuesday night. "Either way, I'm fine with it. I'm happy with it, and glad that we had a lot of voters."
The third mayoral challenger, former mayor Gary Wurtz, 61, received 73 votes. He was re-elected in 2013 but resigned during that term due to increased job responsibilities.
You have free articles remaining.
Swope, a 70-year-old John Deere retiree, served several terms as a councilman before he was appointed in 2014 to take over the mayor’s post when his predecessor and challenger Gary Wurtz resigned. Swope was re-elected in 2015 and 2017.
"I was going to run a clean campaign, and that's how I stayed," Swope said.
Lundy, 56, began working for the city reading water meters in 1990. She worked as a deputy city clerk in Elk Run Heights and Evansdale before being appointed as the Elk Run Heights clerk in 2002. In April, the city terminated Lundy. Public records show the city claimed Lundy wasn’t doing the job properly, but her attorney disputed those allegations.
"I think this has got to be the highest turnout Elk Run has ever had," Lundy said of the town, population 1,100. "It's good to see a lot of people interested in what's going on in our town."
Among the nine candidates for Elk Run Heights City Council, four of the current council members appear to have kept their seats -- Lisa Smock, with 199 votes; Tim Ratchford, with 177 votes; Dale Wilson, with 170 votes; and Dennis Bass, with 156 votes.
But the final council member on the ballot, Arlan Schellhorn, appears to have just missed winning his seat back: He only garnered 146 votes to challenger Heather Sallis' 149 votes.
Challengers Allison Lundy, Brenda Miller and Christopher Parker failed in their bids, garnering 136, 134 and 114 votes, respectively.
