WATERLOO — The ballot for Black Hawk County Courthouse races contains plenty of empty spaces.
A three-way race for two seats on the Board of Supervisors is the only contested county-level race on the Nov. 6 general election ballot, with the current county attorney, treasurer and recorder facing no opposition to keep their positions.
Wednesday was the deadline for independent candidates to join the the ballot. It was also the last day political parties could have nominated persons to fill ballot spots not settled in the June primary.
Voters do have a choice in who will occupy two of the five seats on the Board of Supervisors, which sets the county budget and oversees county buildings, roads and social services.
Incumbent supervisor and current board chair Craig White is running for his fifth four-year term. Fellow Democrat Frank Magsamen is not seeking re-election.
White will be joined on the Democratic ticket by Yeshimebet “Yeshi” Abebe, who currently works as an assistant county attorney and previously worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture during the Obama administration.
Waterloo Police Chief Dan Trelka, the only Republican running for the Board of Supervisors this year, plans to hold both positions if he wins election. The GOP is not running a second candidate in the general election.
Trelka, who has served as Waterloo police chief since 2010, said he believes he can bring a different set of eyes to county government policies to make them more efficient.
“I’m not saying that anything is wrong with the county,” he said. “But I’m big on being fiscally responsible in maintainting the services we provide.”
Trelka said he also intends to point out his successes as police chief, such as lobbying to improve the Amber Alert system and adopting a chronic nuisance property ordinance.
White, a retired John Deere employee and Vietnam veteran, said he wants to stay the course he’s helped set.
“I want to continue to work on the mental health side of things,” said White, who represents the Black Hawk in a multi-county coalition providing mental health services. “I also want to keep working on the roads and bridges, like we’ve been doing for the past 12 years.”
White said he doesn’t believe the disposition of the Country View care center should be a campaign issue this year.
Abebe said she’s a candidate who “brings the experience necessary and fresh ideas” to improve county government.
“It takes more than just keeping the lights on,” she said. “I want Black Hawk County to be the best county in the state.”
Abebe said her experience at USDA helping rural counties will translate to Black Hawk County, providing holistic development, opportunity, new jobs and growth through smart investment. She also wants to focus on community services, including improved mental health care and dealing with fallout from the opioid crisis.
The Libertarian Party achieved official party status in Iowa after the 2016 presidential election but are not fielding any candidates for county offices in Black Hawk County.
County Attorney Brian Williams, a Democrat, is running unopposed for his first full term in office. Williams was appointed to the post in 2015 when Linda Fangman was elevated to a judgeship. He was elected to fill out the final two years of that term in 2016.
Recorder Sandie Smith, also a Democrat, is seeking her second four-year term and does not have an opponent on the ballot.
Treasurer Rita Schmidt, the lone Republican office-holder in the courthouse, is running unopposed for her third consecutive term.
