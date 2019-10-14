ELK RUN HEIGHTS — It’s been 18 years since Elk Run Heights voters had a ballot choice in the mayor’s race.
This year they’ll have three.
Mayor Tim Swope is seeking another term in the Nov. 5 municipal election but is facing challenges from his predecessor Gary Wurtz and former City Clerk Kristi Lundy.
The unusually lengthy ballot in the bedroom community of 1,100 residents also features nine candidates running for the five City Council seats and a referendum on lengthening council terms from two to four years.
Plans to rebuild the sewage treatment plant and the current administration’s move in April to fire Lundy from the clerk’s position appear to be raising interest in the election.
“More people are paying attention to this election than ever before,” Wurtz said. “A lot of what has transpired over the last couple years, I think a lot of people have decided we need to have some changes at City Hall and we need to have somebody start to look at what’s going on there.”
Swope, a 70-year-old John Deere retiree, served several terms as a councilman before he was appointed in 2014 to take over the mayor’s post when Wurtz resigned. He was re-elected in 2015 and 2017.
“There’s still a couple of things that I want to get done,” he said. “One is the sewer plant. We hope to start turning dirt in the spring.
“The other is to get the city back on track after everything that’s happened in the last five months, after our audit,” he added. “There was a lot of bad blood with this whole process we went through.”
Swope said he has the background and experience necessary as the city tackles an estimated $6 million replacement of the outdated treatment plant, a cost to be split with Raymond.
He rattled off a list of city accomplishments during his tenure, which include upgrading city equipment, replacing Plaza Drive and resurfacing most city streets, extending water main to the Raymar area and securing a state grant to fix up Mayor’s Park.
Swope said he was also proud of the good relationship he has with current council members and an improved relationship with neighboring Evansdale after the two communities feuded over bridge repairs and other issues in the past.
“(Evansdale Mayor Doug Faas) and I have been working real hard to keep that relationship open,” Swope said. “I feel pretty good about that.”
Swope said he was instructed by the city’s legal counsel not to discuss the decision to terminate Lundy. Public records show the city claimed Lundy wasn’t doing the job properly, but her attorney disputed those allegations.
Lundy said the situation allowed her to run for mayor now, something she had considered doing when she retired.
“I just thought it was time for a change,” she said. “I’m not happy with the current mayor and, of course, they fired me.”
Lundy, 56, began working for the city reading water meters in 1990. She worked as a deputy city clerk in Elk Run Heights and Evansdale before being appointed as the Elk Run Heights clerk in 2002.
“I have almost 25 years of experience in municipal government, more than any of them,” she said. “I’m familiar with everything that goes on daily. I was involved in every project that went on over the last 17 years.”
Lundy said she was involved with plans for the treatment plant before Wurtz or Swope became mayor and she supports the current plan to replace the facility, which no longer complies with treatment standards.
You have free articles remaining.
“We still have some that think going with Waterloo is the best option, but it’s not,” she said.
Lundy said her goals, if elected, include working to help residents who experience basement flooding in heavy rains; working to help a few homeowners clean up their properties; and starting an annual town celebration “to allow our residents to come together and have an opportunity to meet their neighbors.”
She also said the town needs to grow.
“We need to see future residential growth,” she said. “We need to continue to built our tax base to meet our future needs. I’d also like to see expansion of commercial use on Plaza (Drive).”
Wurtz, 61, is a hard goods analyst at Airgas who served two council terms before he was elected mayor in 2011. He was re-elected in 2013 but resigned during that term due to increased job responsibilities.
Wurtz said he now has time to do the mayor’s job and touted his background as a plus.
“My experience serving two terms as a council member, as well as my time as mayor, in addition to my time as a credit union board member CFO allows me to bring a wealth of both leadership and financial background knowledge to the role of mayor,” he said.
Wurtz said he had residents encouraging him to run due to the upheaval in city hall, adding there were things “that made me uncomfortable and made me a little worried about the direction the city was going.”
Wurtz was mayor in 2011 when the city was looking at options for the treatment plant.
“At the time it clearly showed it was cheaper for us to regionalize with Waterloo and pay them to built our own plant,” he said.
“I don’t care if we build our own stand-alone plant or if we build a plant and share it with another city or if we were somehow able to regionalize with Waterloo,” Wurtz said. “But I think it’s important that we be able to tell the residents in town that we have thoroughly vetted and researched all three of those options.”
Wurtz said he also wants to work with a focus group of residents to develop a “scalable, long-term growth and development plan” for the city; ensure new accounting software purchased when he was mayor is being fully utilized today; address commercial traffic on Dubuque Road; and create a better dialog with residents through quarterly open houses.
All three mayoral candidates said they support a ballot measure that would create staggered, four-year council terms starting in 2022.
Currently, all five council seats are on the ballot every two years.
The proposed change would mean only two or three council seats would be on the ballot during city elections.
Meanwhile, all five incumbent council members — Dennis Bass, Tim Ratchford, Arlan Schellhorn, Lisa Smock and Dale Wilson — are running to keep their seats.
Challengers include Brenda Miller, Christopher Parker, Heather Sallis and Allison Lundy, who is Kristi’s daughter.
Voters are allowed to cast ballots for five council candidates with the top five vote-getters winning office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.