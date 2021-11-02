Three sitting councilors successful in Waverly re-election bids

WAVERLY -- The incumbents swept the three contested races Tuesday night in Waverly.
At-large incumbent Ann Rathe was re-elected after receiving 1,177 votes, versus challenger Troy Collins who received 729 votes.
With 253 votes, incumbent Brian Birgen won the close two-horse race in Ward 1, beating out Blake Edward Yanda, who got 235.
Ward 5 featured incumbent Tim Kangas who received 276 votes, defeating Philip Trimble with 188 votes.
Ward 3 was uncontested, with incumbent Rodney Drenkow receiving 104 votes. Sitting Mayor Adam Hoffman was the only candidate in his race and tallied 1,421 votes, but there were 395 names written in.