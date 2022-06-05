Three Republicans to battle it out in Tuesday's primary in hopes of becoming Rep of Iowa District 58

Republicans Jim Wright, Charley Thomson and Sean Galleger are competing in Tuesday’s Iowa House District 58 primary for a spot on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

Thomson, 62, of Charles City, is a lawyer and businessman. Wright, 62, of Sumner, is a retired school band director and technology coordinator. Galleger, 64, of Fairbank, also is retired after a career mostly focused on business management and finances at manufacturing firms.

House District 58 covers parts of Bremer, Chickasaw and Floyd counties. Redistricting created an open seat that was held formerly by first-term Republican Steven Bradley. No Democrats have filed to run for the seat.

All three candidates interested in the two-year term responded to emailed questions from The Courier.

Thomson described himself as a “constitutional conservative who suffers from occasional acute outbreaks of radical libertarianism.” He decided to throw his hat into the race because of his desire to help Iowans “protect their rights and advance their interests.”

“The rights and liberties of Iowans are under attack from leftists in the federal government and here in Iowa,” he said, “from vaccine mandates to the ‘Disinformation Governance Board’ to disastrous inflation and shortages.”

He also is “frustrated and angry” that Iowa’s voters have repeatedly, as of recently, elected Republicans to the General Assembly that “seem to turn into something else when it comes time to vote on legislation” by supporting the other party.”

One of Thomson’s top issues is abortion: “Human life begins at the moment of conception. I have yet to find a rational basis for concluding that human life begins at some other moment. Every human life is a person, and every person present in Iowa whose parents are in Iowa is very likely a citizen of the United States and the State of Iowa. Under the Constitution, no person can be deprived of life without due process. One or both parents electing to take the life of their child is certainly not due process.”

His other issues relate to school choice, federal overreach, and “stopping the ‘carbon-capture’ pipeline/boondoggle.”

Wright describes himself as a “traditional Republican” who “believes in personal privacy, personal liberty, and individual responsibility.”

He noted his reason for running is based on his belief in a concept of “citizen legislators who give their time for a limited number of years.” Because of his recent retirement, he now “has the time and inclination to undertake new responsibilities.”

“I am running for this seat because I am concerned about rural Iowa and rural schools,” Wright said.

He admits he has lots to learn about many issues, but is “qualified to speak about public education because I have spent so much time in the schools.”

Wright’s top three issues relate to “public education funding and the diversion of funds to private schools; protecting individual liberty and privacy by limiting government intrusion into the private lives of citizens; and the misuse of eminent domain for private enterprise.”

As a Republican, Galleger highlighted how he is “extremely fiscally conservative and believes in minimizing government’s role in every Iowan’s day-to-day life”

After redistricting, Galleger – who says he has a life-long interest in politics – saw this election as an “opportunity to turn a historically blue area to a red House seat and strengthen the Republican majority.”

Asked about his top issues, he said they are: “inflation and out-of-control rising costs for Iowans; education and the need to get Iowa’s education system on track to once again be a top ten (system) in the USA; and economic development for Iowa—raise the standard of living for all Iowans and grow the Iowa economy.”

