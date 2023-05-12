Three Republican presidential candidates will be in Black Hawk County on back-to-back days next week.

The Black Hawk County Republicans are hosting a meet-and-greet with two candidates at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Hilton Garden Inn, 7213 Nordic Drive in Cedar Falls.

Former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson will be there to speak, answer questions and meet people from 6 to 7 p.m. Businessman Perry Johnson will be in attendance after 7:30 p.m. to speak and answer questions.

The central committee will be meeting from 7 to 7:30 p.m.

Anyone can attend. Questions can be directed to Chairperson Craig Lohmann at cwlohmann@msn.com.

Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina, is hosting a meet-and-greet at noon Thursday at the Waterloo Boat House, 707 Park Road.

RSVP online at eventbrite.com/e/meet-and-greet-with-nikki-haley-press-rsvp-waterloo-ia-tickets-632727333487.

Attendees can expect to hear Haley’s stump speech, ask questions and meet her during the event lasting more than an hour.

Originally, it was slated for Cedar Falls before the venue was publicly identified.