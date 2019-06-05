{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Kamala Harris and Beto O'Rourke are coming to Waterloo Sunday. 

Warren is holding a house party at 405 Ankeny St., the home of Bridget Saffold, starting at 6:15 p.m. The doors open at 5:45 p.m.

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke will be at Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 805 Adams St., at 10:30 a.m. Harris will hold a town hall at the Union Missionary Baptist Church at 209 Jackson St. at 6:45 p.m. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.

The candidates are joining a group of 19 Democratic candidates at the Democratic Hall of Fame in Cedar Rapids Sunday. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Sen. Bernie Sanders will also make a stop in Waterloo on Saturday for a town hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. at National Cattle Congress grounds, pavilion building, 257 Ansborough Ave.

O'Rourke will also make stops in Clinton and Des Moines. 

The public can RSVP to Warren's event at: https://www.mobilize.us/iowaforwarren/event/94215/?utm_source=press 

The public can RSVP to Harris' event at: https://www.mobilize.us/kamalaforia/event/94331/

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments