WATERLOO -- Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Kamala Harris and Beto O'Rourke are coming to Waterloo Sunday.
Warren is holding a house party at 405 Ankeny St., the home of Bridget Saffold, starting at 6:15 p.m. The doors open at 5:45 p.m.
Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke will be at Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 805 Adams St., at 10:30 a.m. Harris will hold a town hall at the Union Missionary Baptist Church at 209 Jackson St. at 6:45 p.m. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.
The candidates are joining a group of 19 Democratic candidates at the Democratic Hall of Fame in Cedar Rapids Sunday.
You have free articles remaining.
Sen. Bernie Sanders will also make a stop in Waterloo on Saturday for a town hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. at National Cattle Congress grounds, pavilion building, 257 Ansborough Ave.
O'Rourke will also make stops in Clinton and Des Moines.
The public can RSVP to Warren's event at: https://www.mobilize.us/iowaforwarren/event/94215/?utm_source=press
The public can RSVP to Harris' event at: https://www.mobilize.us/kamalaforia/event/94331/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.