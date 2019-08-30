WATERLOO -- This weekend will bring more presidential candidates to northeast Iowa.
On Saturday Presidential candidate and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock will visit Mona's Firepit in Oelwein.
On Sunday Presidential candidate and Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet will visit the Black Hawk County headquarters at 6 p.m. for a meet and greet.
On the Tuesday after Labor Day Presidential candidate and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard will visit Cabin Coffee in Waterloo at 1 p.m. for a meet and greet.
A slew of other candidates will visit Cedar Rapids throughout the weekend as well.
The field of Democratic candidates has shrunk to 20 from 24 since August saw at three drop out.
