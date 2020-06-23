Three lanes, roundabouts proposed for Ridgeway rebuid

WATERLOO — A traffic study recommends West Ridgeway Avenue be rebuilt as a three-lane road with two roundabout intersections.
MSA Professional Services of Cedar Rapids presented its findings Monday to Waterloo City Council members who ultimately will decide the future design.
Many residents have voiced strong opinions both ways about the narrow four-lane roadway between Ansborough and Kimball avenues since the Iowa Department of Transportation identified it in 2017 as a three-lane candidate.
Bryan Benjamin, a senior project manager for MSA, said the firm evaluated eight options for the road, including both four- and three-lane designs, before settling on two recommendations.
One option, expected to cost up to $11.6 million, would create a three-lane road with a multi-use trail on the south side and a sidewalk on the north side, adding roundabout intersections at Ansborough and Prospect Boulevard.
“It increases the safety for everybody; it improves the mobility options for everybody,” Benjamin said.
“It is also the highest-cost alternative … and it has the most adjacent property impacts because you’re buying 17 feet of right-of-way from the backyards of some of the adjacent properties.”
The second option was virtually the same, but excludes the sidewalk on the north side of the roadway, lowers the cost to just under $10 million, and has less impact on adjacent property owners.
Benjamin said about two-thirds of the comments received during a public input meeting last October supported the three-lane design. Most people wanted bicycle and pedestrian improvements, but the crowd was split on roundabouts.
“Nationally, (changing to three lanes) reduces crashes from 20 to 40 percent,” Benjamin said. “The lanes can be a little bit wider than they are today.”
But switching to three lanes would cause congestion at the Ansborough and Prospect intersections unless roundabouts replace the current traffic signals and four-way stop signs there now.
Mayor Quentin Hart said more discussion will be necessary before City Council members are asked to approve a final design for the project.
“We’re not even close to be done yet,” he said.
