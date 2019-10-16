WATERLOO — The city is ready to get public opinions on whether West Ridgeway Avenue should become a three-lane road.
An input meeting on the future design of Ridgeway between U.S. Highway 63 and Kimball Avenue is scheduled for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29 at Hoover Middle School.
MSA Professional Services of Cedar Rapids has been collecting and analyzing traffic and crash data on the roadway for the past year. The Iowa Department of Transportation identified it as a candidate to be reduced from four to three lanes for safety reasons.
The idea drew heavy opposition last year from motorists and some council members who felt the narrow roadway between Kimball and Ansborough avenues should remain as four lanes.
Bryan Benjamin, a senior project manager for MSA, said this week the three-lane option would improve safety and create room for bicycle and pedestrian accommodations in the corridor.
But data showed the lane reduction would lead to congestion at the Ansborough and Prospect Boulevard intersections unless other improvements — possibly including roundabouts — were included, he said.
“What are our values? What are we looking for in the corridor?” Benjamin said. “The four-lane option probably has less upfront cost, but it would cost a lot more to add the bike and pedestrian facilities.”
Benjamin said three-lane roads, where the center lane is used for vehicles making left turns, generally work on roadways carrying 8,500 to 20,000 vehicles per day. Ridgeway currently has 8,800 to 11,700 daily vehicles. The 170 crashes in the study area over the past five years are above average.
But Benjamin said simply switching the roadway to three lanes without other improvements could cause problems in the future with service levels.
Engineers grade service levels from A to F, with A being the best and having few traffic delays while F is dysfunctional and congested.
“Without any improvements and leaving the four lanes just as they are right now we would see anywhere from levels of service A through levels of service C,” Benjamin said. “Generally, traffic engineers say level of service D or above is acceptable.
“If we were to convert that from four lanes to three lanes we would see the level of service degrade at Ansborough and over at Prospect,” he added. The Prospect intersection service level would be graded F under future traffic models.
But Benjamin said the service levels could remain high under a three-lane concept with roundabouts.
“We feel that if we went to a three-lane section, engineering-wise we could make it very similar to staying at four lanes,” he said.
Ultimately, the Waterloo City Council will determine the future design of Ridgeway when it is resurfaced.
