Three in the running for seat on high court

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds now has three people to consider for appointment to the Iowa Supreme Court.

The 17-member State Judicial Nominating Commission interviewed the seven men and five women on Thursday who had applied to become the justice succeeding Chief Justice Mark Cady, who died Nov. 15.

After the interviews, the commission forwarded three names to Reynolds:

Joel Barrows, a district court judge from Bettendorf.

Des Moines lawyer Matthew McDermott.

Cedar Rapids lawyer Dana Oxley.

The governor has 30 days in which to appoint the new justice — her third appointment to the seven-member Supreme Court.

The State Judicial Nominating Commission consists of eight commissioners elected by lawyers licensed to practice law in Iowa, and nine commissioners appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Iowa Senate.