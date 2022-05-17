Three candidates, including Berte, Howard, in running for Cedar Falls' top public safety job

CEDAR FALLS – A pool of seven candidates has been winnowed down to three for the public safety director job in Cedar Falls, despite concerns that controversy surrounding the program would scare off applicants.

The trio, which includes two internal candidates, will next interview with the selection committee.

Former Director Jeff Olson retired in March, and now two of his top assistants, Interim Director Craig Berte and Acting Police Chief Mark Howard, are in the running to replace him.

The lone external candidate is Lynn “Al” Fear Jr., a retired veteran of the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

According to a city press release, seven candidates completed the initial application for the position. Each was asked to respond to a questionnaire regarding their experience, department goals, and background. Five completed that requirement, and the pool was narrowed to three from there.

The Public Safety Director Selection Committee includes Mayor Rob Green, Mayor Pro Tem Simon Harding, Administration Committee Chairwoman Kelly Dunn, and City Administrator Ron Gaines and the city’s department directors.

“The city will continue to provide updates on the process to the community as it moves forward,” the press release said.

After the November city election, there was discussion about changes to the director position. Instead, the City Council opted to conduct a third party review of its department, but last month voted 4-3 to hold off on it, likely until next year.

Staff made the recommendation to delay because of the anticipated hiring of Olson’s replacement, as well as having just finalized the fiscal year 2023 budget.

The following background information was provided by the city about each of the candidates:

Craig Berte

Bachelor of Arts in criminology from the University of Northern Iowa.

Police executive leadership graduate program, Southern Police Institute (Louisville, Kentucky).

Command sergeant major, Army/Army National Guard: 1986-2012.

Police officer, sergeant, lieutenant, captain, assistant director/assistant police chief, police chief, and currently acting public safety director, Cedar Falls Public Safety, 1991-present.

Lynn "Al" Fear Jr.

Bachelor of Science in organizational leadership from Fort Hays State University (Hays, Kansas).

School of Police Staff and Command, Northwestern University Center for Public Safety (Evanston, Illinois).

Director of mobile medical stimulation, University of Iowa: 2021–present.

Guardian Training Services, director of operations/founder: January 2022–present.

Police commander, grant funding coordinator, SWAT team medic and lead trainer, lead instructor for Regional Police Academy, sergeant of patrol division; Cedar Rapids Police Department: 1995–2020.

Police officer; Coralville Police Department: 1995–1999.

Mark Howard

Master of Arts in public policy from the University of Northern Iowa.

Sergeant, Iowa National Guard: 1986-1999.

School of Police Staff and Command, Northwestern University Center for Public Safety (Evanston, Illinois).

Police officer; Waverly Police Department: 1997-2007.

Police Officer, lieutenant, public safety captain and currently acting police chief; Cedar Falls Public Safety: 2007-present.

