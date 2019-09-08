DES MOINES — Three Northeast Iowa projects have received grant funding from the Wellmark Foundation.
The Black Hawk County Conservation Board received $43,600 for Cedar Valley Nature Trail reconstruction, while the Buchanan County Conservation Board was awarded $73,715 for the Iron Bridge access on the Wapsipinicon River.
The city of New Hampton received $100,000 for the second phase of the New Hampton TRIBE Trail.
They were amoung 17 organizations sharing in $1.38 million in grants announced Thursday by the Wellmark Foundation. The grants, which require local matching funds, are designed to “help individuals, families and communities achieve better health through built environment initiatives that encourage physical activity.”
More information about the projects can be found at Wellmark.com/Foundation.
Since 2011, The Wellmark Foundation has provided more than $11 million in grant funding to communities across Iowa and South Dakota.
