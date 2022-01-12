Thousands of crows pooping all over downtown; USDA trying to remove them

WATERLOO — For many years, Waterloo’s downtown has been an attractive place for thousands of crows looking for a warm, wintertime roost.

Over the last several decades, the city has tried everything to dissuade the flocks from gathering atop downtown buildings and trees: City staff tried placing “effigies,” or dead crows, in popular trees to dissuade live ones from bedding down for the night. Police officers would fire shotguns into trees to scare them off.

Still, the crows — and the excrement left behind on city property, businesses and cars — proliferated each winter.

“The mess has become a serious problem,” said Paul Huting, the city’s leisure services director.

Park superintendent Todd Derifield snapped a couple of photos in recent weeks of a bench and picnic table in Lincoln Park completely covered in white droppings from the trees above. He said the city’s Leisure Services Department, along with Waterloo Fire Rescue, have been cleaning the park equipment with high-pressure water sprayers as time and weather allows.

He hopes they won’t have to do so much longer.

The City Council agreed in late December to pay $20,000 to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services to get rid of the birds for one year “in the urban properties designated by the city of Waterloo,” beginning Jan. 1.

The city will only pay $15,000 of that, though, as the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors agreed to kick in $5,000 at their meeting Tuesday.

Craig White, the board’s chair, noted he wouldn’t even walk on the sidewalk next to the courthouse because of the layer of crow droppings and the smell.

“It is disgusting, and it impacts our employees, it impacts our citizens,” added Supervisor Dan Trelka. “This is a good example of a Waterloo/Black Hawk County partnership, which we need more of.”

Derifield told both the supervisors and the Leisure Services Commission on Tuesday that the USDA started work Jan. 3, employing methods the city has used before like effigies, and adding lasers and pyrotechnics.

The USDA confirmed they plan to use those as well as “electronic scare devices,” modified fireworks dispensed out of a starter pistol, and pneumatics or pressurized air to try to dissuade the crows from sleeping downtown.

“Non-lethal techniques will be primarily implemented and reinforced with limited lethal control,” said Ernie Colboth with USDA Wildlife Services.

Colboth estimated Waterloo has between 4,000 and 5,000 crows roosting downtown, saying they’ve worked successfully with municipalities with “double the number of birds.”

“Basically, they harass the crows in the evenings when they come in to roost, and try to move them onto a location that’s going to be more socially acceptable” to human residents of Waterloo, Derifield said. “Hopefully, that will help.”

The American crow is a common bird that inhabits Iowa and much of North America year-round. They’re one of the most intelligent birds: In the wild, they’ve been documented making and using tools, remembering faces and outsmarting other animals for food.

In winter, they congregate in large numbers to sleep in communal roosts that can comprise hundreds and even millions of birds, according to AllAboutBirds.org, and such roosts have been known to form in the same places for more than a century. Dense, urban areas are especially coveted by crows, as they form “heat islands” in the cold winter months, according to the USDA.

Besides the unsightly mess, the city notes bird poop can potentially spread diseases like salmonella, encephalitis and histoplasmosis — a type of mild lung infection caused by inhaling fungal spores — to people.

The city of Des Moines has also used the USDA’s service for more than a decade, and found wintertime communal roosts in the city drop from 30,000 to a few hundred, Derifield said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.