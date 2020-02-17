Thompson schedules February town hall

DUNKERTON -- The next Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Town Hall Meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Dunkerton City Hall, 200 Tower St.
The public is encouraged to come join Sheriff Tony Thompson to engage in discussions regarding the operations of the sheriff’s office, ask questions about his administration, find out what’s been happening, and where the agency is going in the coming years.
Sheriff Thompson continues to offer monthly town hall meetings with March’s Town Hall Meeting being a co-hosted event in Janesville with the Bremer County Sheriff Dan Pickett on March 24th at 6:30pm at the Riviera Roose, 307 Maple St., Janesville.
For more information, please go to: www.bhcso.org