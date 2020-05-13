This year’s election will see ‘heavy shift’ to digital platforms

That’s not new, Dumas said, “but we’re going to see a lot more of that.”

For U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst’s campaign, the digital shift started BC — before coronavirus — according to ampaign manager Sam Pritchard.

“Rather than throwing out playbooks or starting over as many campaigns might have to do,” he said, JoniHQ.com was built to “fully utilize Joni’s grassroots network online in an increasingly digital age.”

Ernst will face the winner of the June 2 Democratic primary in the November general election.

Ernst’s campaign website, Pritchard said, will allow the Republican’s supporters to sign up or lead opportunities to help re-elect Ernst.

It will return added value “at a time when traditional campaign techniques are limited due to COVID-19,” he said.

Dumas said that’s a natural progression from earlier campaign online platforms.

“Look, people run their lives from their phones,” he said. “This give people more freedom to do it on their own time and manner.”

The online presence doesn’t replace a traditional campaign and won’t go away when the coronavirus threat is over, Pritchard said.