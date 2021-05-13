'This is going to look different': CF Racial Equity task force finding way forward

CEDAR FALLS — The new Cedar Falls Racial Equity Task Force started identifying areas members want to tackle at its meeting Wednesday.

“By this fall deadline, I would hope we would have things we can take into our city goal-setting meetings,” said commissioner Kelly Dunn, who is also an at-large City Council member. That includes “policy” and “things the city can support.”

Commission chair Frank Darrah, also a council member, said that is only part of what he considers the group’s charge, pointing to broader, more insidious factors when it comes to racism in the city.

“There are obviously bigger issues, more historic issues, within our community that need to be addressed,” Darrah said, referring to experiences commissioner Felicia Smith-Nalls shared at the last meeting. “How can we raise the community’s consciousness about these things?”

Smith-Nalls said commissioners should look less at “high-stakes measurables” that task forces normally consider. She said work to take down racist systems would be ongoing, without “tangible results” members were used to in other places they’ve served.

“This is going to look different — even looking at what success looks like,” she said. “It’s not going to be the same as anything we do.”