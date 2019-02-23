Try 1 month for 99¢
cedar falls fire rescue logo

CEDAR FALLS -- A third Cedar Falls firefighter has resigned in 2019, and ninth since September. 

Cedar Falls Fire Capt. Robert Inouye has resigned effective March 21, he sent his resignation letter to the city Thursday. 

The resignation comes a week after former senator and Cedar Falls firefighter Jeff Danielson resigned for a new job as the American Wind Energy Association's central region director.

In interviews after Danielson's resignation, he cited Cedar Falls' Public Safety officer program. 

On Jan. 4 Jeff Haler resigned. Inouye has not released any reason for his resignation. 

In his resignation letter, he said, "It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of Cedar Falls for 24 1/2 years."

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
3
0

Tags

Staff Writer

Load comments