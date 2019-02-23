CEDAR FALLS -- A third Cedar Falls firefighter has resigned in 2019, and ninth since September.
Cedar Falls Fire Capt. Robert Inouye has resigned effective March 21, he sent his resignation letter to the city Thursday.
The resignation comes a week after former senator and Cedar Falls firefighter Jeff Danielson resigned for a new job as the American Wind Energy Association's central region director.
In interviews after Danielson's resignation, he cited Cedar Falls' Public Safety officer program.
On Jan. 4 Jeff Haler resigned. Inouye has not released any reason for his resignation.
In his resignation letter, he said, "It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of Cedar Falls for 24 1/2 years."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.