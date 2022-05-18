'Thinking big': Destination Iowa grant offers potential to 'transform' Waterloo, Cedar Falls along Cedar River

CEDAR FALLS – Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments and Grow Cedar Valley officials committed Monday night to “thinking big” as they prepare a Destination Iowa grant application for Waterloo and Cedar Falls.

Representatives from those groups told the Cedar Falls City Council the funding would go toward a “transformative” vision for the Cedar River to improve quality of life and help companies attract and retain employees. It would connect the two cities “from downtown to downtown” with recreational water trail and river access enhancements.

The $100 million pool of state grant funding is made possible through the American Rescue Plan Act. Officials anticipate a few large grants will be awarded to more collaborative, regional proposals versus a 100 smaller ones.

The application could be ready as early as next month, and could be in the $30 to $50 million range, although 60% must be matched by local sources, with likely help from organizations like the Black Hawk Gaming Association and McElroy Trust.

“We realized from looking at some of the data in workforce that we need to be able to attract young families and give them the type of place they want to live,” said Danny Laudick, GCV senior program director for economic development. “When looking at our biggest, under-utilized assets, the river was one of those that time and time again came up as one of those major things that we could put some investment in.”

The overall vision for the river is much bigger than what can be accomplished with the grant and has been discussed for years prior to the announcement of the grant opportunity.

The Waterloo and Cedar Falls projects were estimated Monday night to cost $65.5 million, much of which would be part of the request for funding.

Officials listed a number of “anchor projects,” including a whitewater park (Waterloo), Fourth Street Bridge lighting and towers (Waterloo), hard court indoor tournament center (Waterloo), River Road Parkway (Waterloo), multimodal parking ramp (Cedar Falls) and Center Street and Main Street Bridge lighting (Cedar Falls).

And then there are “connector projects” slated for Sans Souci Island (Cedar Falls), Cedar Park Bend (Waterloo), Pioneer Park (Waterloo), Riverview Recreation Area (Waterloo), Island Park (Cedar Falls), Olsen Park (Cedar Falls), Tourist Park (Cedar Falls) and Washington Park (Cedar Falls).

If awarded, the grant funding would need to be spent by the end of 2026.

Waterloo man sentenced to federal prison for selling firearms, assaulting officer He will serve seven years and three months in federal prison for one count of firearm possession by a felon after Monday sentencing in U.S. District Court.

“They have to be projects that are far enough long, but that are almost shovel ready to be able to implement in the next four years,” said Laudick. “When you’re talking about projects like whitewater rafting courses and major river improvements, the cities either have to be already working on that, or else you’re already too late. But they can’t have already been implemented and funded; for example, the Cedar Falls whitewater course is already too far along, it’s already gotten funding, so it can’t be included in this proposal.”

The state began accepting applications last week, but local officials anticipate submitting their own as early as next month. Applications will be considered by the state until Dec. 31 or until funds are exhausted.

“We’re moving as fast as we can responsibly, and while we probably could have quickly put something together for May 9, we wouldn’t have been able to meet all the criteria,” said GCV CEO Cary Darrah.

