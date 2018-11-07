Things to know about Iowa’s election results
1. Both won statewide elections Tuesday, but Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate garnered more votes than did Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds. Pate won 681,088 to Reynolds’ 662,633, or nearly 3 percent more.
2. Although Reynolds won 88 counties, she lagged behind Democratic rival Fred Hubbell in total votes in three of the state’s four U.S. House districts. It was northwest Iowa’s 4th District that put her over the top, where she was up 65,289 votes — giving her a net total win of 39,534 votes.
3. Democratic State Auditor candidate Rob Sand earned more votes than did Democratic gubernatorial candidate Hubbell. Sand, who won his statewide race, received 652,289 votes. Hubbell, who lost his, received 623,099. That’s a gap of nearly 5 percent.
4. In the 2016 presidential race, Democrat Hillary Clinton won only six counties: Polk, Story, Black Hawk, Linn, Johnson and Scott. Tuesday, Hubbell won the same six but added five, all in Eastern Iowa: Dubuque, Clinton, Des Moines, Lee and Jefferson.
5. Overall Iowa voter turnout was 60.94 percent. The two counties representing the highest and lowest turnout rates are both in the 3rd U.S. House District: Ringgold (highest in Iowa) with 71.45 percent and Pottawattamie (lowest in Iowa) at 52.48 percent.
Source: Iowa Secretary of State’s Office
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.