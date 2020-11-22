'They live and work in fear': Long-term care facilities face shortages amid pandemic

The state has a PPE stockpile, and Gov. Kim Reynolds last week urged nursing homes in need to request equipment. A spokesman later clarified that a facility must be dealing with an outbreak before it can tap the stockpile. Facilities not experiencing an outbreak will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

Carroll said the state should do what it can to make it easier to get the PPE they need.

“Iowa should streamline this process to make it easier to get PPE in the hands of long-term care facility staff and residents,” Carroll said. “For the sake of residents, families and staff, Iowa needs to do whatever it takes to ensure that we no longer have over 38% of Iowa nursing homes reporting that they don’t have a one week’s supply of PPE.”

On Thursday Reynolds announced she is dedicating $14 million in federal funding designated for COVID-19 response efforts to help long-term care facilities with staffing and testing. When asked if the funding can also be used to purchase PPE, she referred to the state stockpile.