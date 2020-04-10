Theme park drives rebuilding of Shaulis Road

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO — The city is moving forward with plans for an $11 million reconstruction of Shaulis Road near the planned Lost Island Theme Park.

Waterloo City Council members approved a $545,000 contract this week for HR Green Inc. of Cedar Rapids to design the rebuilding of East Shaulis Road between Hess Road and U.S. Highway 218.

The roadway runs past the Lost Island Water Park, Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo, and a $100 million amusement park being developed by water park owners Gary and Becky Bertch.

The Iowa Transportation Commission is expected to vote next week on whether to approve a grant from the Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy program to cover half of the projected $11.06 million road project.

Council members had initially tabled voting on the HR Green contract so staff could identify funding sources for the work.

The city’s $5.53 million match for the RISE grant is expected to come from a combination of funds to be identified in a development agreement for the Lost Island Theme Park project. That pact has yet to be approved.