The undecideds: Some Iowans finally picking a candidate, others remain undecided

Meier is a longtime caucus participant and Mason City resident. She said she has caucused in nearly every presidential cycle since 1988, and she knew the 2020 Democratic presidential race would be a tough decision because of the number of candidates, but she didn’t think she would still be undecided at this point.

Reached Thursday, just four days before the caucuses, Meier said she is still considering former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

But Meier did manage to cross one name off her list: New York entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Meier said she dropped Yang not because she doesn’t like him, but because he does not have the foreign policy experience she feels is necessary for the commander in chief.

“There’s no getting around that,” she said. “You can surround yourself with excellent people, but I believe you should have some experience in that portion of the job.”

Meier said her goal is to narrow her list to one candidate before caucus night. She said she planned to attend several campaign events before then.

She’s not the only member of this project still tortured by the decision.