'The state is no longer here to help us:' Cedar Valley Democrats talk mental health, MCOs at forum

WATERLOO -- More treatment options for people with mental illnesses and disabilities were among the big topics of conversation at the first state legislative forum of the year.

John Miller, a former county supervisor, opened the forum at Hawkeye Community College's Adult Learning Center by noting how much the county jail pays to house people who are mentally ill because there are few other options. He said he was part of a group working on a 24-unit transitional housing unit in the area, and lamented the closing or reduction in recent years of the state's mental hospitals.

"It seems to me we ought to be taking a look at it. I don't know if the folks in Des Moines have any idea what goes on here," Miller said.

But Cedar Valley Democrats, who find themselves squarely in the minority in the Legislature, said their Republican colleagues didn't seem to be interested in solutions.

"We have a fantastic community, and we really do have top leaders in the state," said Sen. Eric Giddens. "If we could just get folks in the Legislature to listen to what we're saying here locally, then we'd be in much better shape as a state."

Rep. Bob Kressig, who recently announced he would be seeking a tenth term in the Iowa House, said shoring up the state's mental health treatment options should be a priority, but isn't.

“If you look at where we’re ranked nationwide with services for mental health, it’s not good,” Kressig said.

Iowa ranks 36th among the 50 states and District of Columbia for prevalence of mental health disorders and 18th in access to insurance and treatment for an overall ranking of 23rd, unchanged from 2021, according to the State of Mental Health in America 2022 report. But among adults with a mental illness, 32.9% of Iowans reported not being able to access treatment, the second-worst ranking in the country.

“Iowa has a significant amount of money in reserves that we could utilize” to shore up mental health programs, Kressig said. “It’s frustrating to me. We need to do something.”

Rep. Dave Williams, who is retiring after this year, said his neighbor, a deputy sheriff, told him about driving people all the way across the state to find the closest open mental health bed.

"Just think what we're doing to people when we're separating them from their families," Williams said. "It hasn't changed. There's been a lot of window dressing."

That was echoed by Sen. Bill Dotzler, who bemoaned the state's income tax cut as mostly benefiting wealthy Iowans at the expense of services.

"One-third of all Iowans will get zero money back out of this tax cut. And where do they get it? Out of the suffering of people," Dotzler said. "And I don't know what it takes to get the voters of Iowa to understand what's going on."

Rep. Timi Brown-Powers, also seeking reelection, said she hears from "three to five families a week" who can't find help for themselves or a loved one on Medicaid from the state's private managed care organizations, or MCOs.

Former Gov. Terry Branstad's decision to privatize care in 2015 has resulted in an 891% increase in members being "illegally denied services or care," according to an October report from the state auditor's office. Brown-Powers put the blame squarely on MCOs' profit motive.

"The biggest thing right now is staffing, and it's because our rates are so low," she said. "Yet, those MCOs have the largest buildings in downtown Des Moines. So they're living pretty high on the hog when our providers aren't getting reimbursement."

Brown-Powers noted some measures Republicans are willing to entertain, such as a recent bill to put the number for the state's suicide prevention hotline on the back on all student identification cards. That could at least move the needle on youth suicide prevention, she said.

"Our young people are really rallying behind supporting each other with mental health and breaking down that stigma," she said. "It's great to see."

But Rep. Ras Smith, who also will not seek re-election, called putting the hotline on the back of student IDs a "Band-aid" that "shows how desperate we really are."

"The state is no longer here to help us," Smith said, noting he preferred to invest in community-led, public-private partnerships. "I'm not really interested in waiting around for them to come rescue us anymore."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.