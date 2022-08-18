The road ahead: Parents, politicians get creative trying to find way to Aldrich Elementary School

CEDAR FALLS — Finding a direct route to Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary School continues to be a challenge.

Administrator Ron Gaines told the City Council on Monday night a “pedestrian bridge” was constructed on private property, behind the houses near where Eden Way and Andy Avenue merge, as “a short cut for kids to get over to” the school.

For a year or two, according to a neighbor, the structure helped several kids get over the ditch, which tends to fill with water and mud. They then walked up a hill and through underbrush to the north end of the school.

Some pavers have been laid through the brush.

The school is surrounded by undeveloped land to the east and north and its owner, who built the nearby Prairie Winds Development, has yet to bring further plans to the table.

At the time, the developer wasn’t required to build a connector road to the school property, leaving behind traffic congestion and safety complaints.

The road has been advocated for by local politicians, most prominently Councilor Dave Sires.

“We got to be able to find something,” Sires said in a telephone interview. “These kids’ safety is my top priority. It is sad neighbors had to resort to something like that.”

A second neighborhood, to the southeast on Erik Road, had taken into its own hands mowing a path through a field to provide kids a safer and more direct path to the school. Public Works Director Chase Schrage, in a memo to the council, projected construction on an Ashworth Drive extension, from Hudson Road to Kara Way, will begin in the spring of 2023.

Ashworth Drive still dead ends into a field east of the school.

The council also approved a $31,819 demolition contract with Lehman Trucking & Excavating Monday. Several buildings, including a house and barn, will be cleared to make way for the street through what had been private property.

It was finally sold to the city after a legal battle held up the transaction.

Gaines said a “concerned citizen” brought this latest makeshift pathway to the city’s attention. Building code officials asked that the “unsafe” structure be removed.

“We are looking at, and working with all of the property owners involved there (to find a) solution because one of the biggest concerns that they had and the reason they constructed this particular bridge, was it was a short cut for kids to get over to Aldrich Elementary,” said Gaines. “Our staff is reaching out to the residents in the area, and we are going to try to come forward with a solution to maybe bring that back to this (governing) body in the very near future.”

The federal “Safe Routes to School” programs, which provides funding for projects promoting biking and walking, was noted by Mayor Rob Green in response.

“We’re trying to find ways to make it so kids can get to school without necessarily having to have a car or be transported,” he said. “It’s a straight shot from that neighborhood to Aldrich Elementary, but it’s just an unsafe culvert area right there.”

Green said the city will work to ensure “future subdivisions for projects with approval” – like was the case with the undeveloped land around the school –have the easements in place to avoid “similar challenges” and “situations like this in the future.”