The ban is ‘not working’: Cedar Falls fireworks ordinance survives first reading in 5-1 vote

CEDAR FALLS — A newly proposed ordinance allowing the use of consumer fireworks July 3, 4 and 5 passed its first test Monday night.

Despite a couple of residents speaking out against lifting the ban and one councilor attempting to amend the proposal, the City Council passed the first reading by a 5-1 vote.

If ultimately adopted, fireworks could be shot off on private property between noon and 11 p.m. July 4 and between noon and 10 p.m. July 3 and 5, the same as in Waterloo.

Waterloo’s rules were touted as being easier to enforce and are backed by Cedar Falls police leadership.

Many people are reportedly unaware Cedar Falls has a prohibition in place. Hopes are education will improve compliance with the new law, helped by a joint flyer distributed by both cities.

Fines would be hiked from a minimum of $250 to $375, and second and third offenses would cost $500 and $1,000. Those ticketed can appeal in court.

In addition, the proposed ordinance states any retailer or community group selling consumer fireworks must prominently display signs informing customers when the use of consumer fireworks is prohibited.

“I represent many of the veterans that carry a wounded spirit from our experience in combat. When the issue of permitting fireworks in Cedar Falls came up several years ago, I stood here and opposed allowing fireworks in our neighborhoods because I, like many other combat veterans, am deeply disturbed by sudden explosions,” said resident Tim Houts. “This body got it right the first time by prohibiting the use of fireworks in our neighborhoods.”

Despite councilors sympathizing with groups supporting veterans and acknowledging they themselves don’t use fireworks, Councilor Susan deBuhr was the only one who voted against it.

“I do support all the veterans, and that’s why I want to keep the ban,” she said.

Councilor Simon Harding was absent Monday.

A second of three readings, when the public may comment, is expected May 16.

Monday’s vote came after a failed motion by Councilor Daryl Kruse to amend the proposal to allow fireworks only July 4.

But police officials said that’s harder to enforce.

Kruse also proposed aligning the end times across the three days. But Mayor Rob Green, who pushed for revisiting the law, noted the amendments defeat the goal of synchronizing rules in Cedar Falls and Waterloo to limit residents’ confusion.

After Waterloo instituted its own three-day window, Assistant Chief Joe Leibold reported last week, complaints declined from 585 calls in 2020 to 282 calls in 2021.

A state law passed in 2017 permitted the sale of consumer fireworks for the first time in 80 years, with cities having no ability to opt out.

Cedar Falls officials said multiple times Monday that the outright ban is “not working” when it comes to stopping fireworks from being shot off and catching those who do it.

“It’s not working – the ban as it is now is a joke. And I would love to see some change that would allow better enforcement or more efficient enforcement,” Green said to open the discussion. “And also, personally, I ran on a platform in 2018 of allowing a limited window because I believe that was the compromise that we needed in order to have a policy that the majority of residents could live by.”

“Until the state allows us the authority to control the sale of fireworks in our city, which to me seems like absolute common sense that we would have that authority, until that happens, we’re … in a bad situation that we have to adjust to,” he added.

Acting Cedar Falls Police Chief Mark Howard said Cedar Falls had 48 calls for service last July 4, 35 for fireworks.

Ten to 12 tickets were written out of “clear blatant disregard for our ordinance,” he said.

“I will tell you something we ran into a lot last year was Waterloo’s flyer that said fireworks were legal on these three days. Now it also said in Waterloo, but I think three or four calls I personally was on, a citizen would tell me, ‘Well I got these over at Crossroads (a fireworks store), and they said we could shoot them off.’”

