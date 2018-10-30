CEDAR FALLS — Education, health care, IPERS and tax cuts were the major issues discussed as the two candidates seeking the Iowa House District 60 seat held their fourth and final forum Tuesday.
Incumbent Republican Rep. Walt Rogers and Democratic challenger Dave Williams met at the Cedar Falls Rotary Club.
Williams repeated his opposition to vouchers that funnel public money to private schools.
“For me public education is the foundation of democracy,” Williams said. “Ideologically I feel very, very strongly that public money needs to be kept for public schools.”
Rogers contends the issue is about school choice and giving students opportunity.
“School choice is being tried across the country,” Rogers said. “There is good research, good data that shows that good things are happening.”
Funding health care, a big issue for Iowans this election, also was discussed.
“I’m not in favor of privatized Medicaid,” Williams said. “We’re withholding services and delaying payments to make sure the books balance, and who knows where we’re going to find the rest of the money.”
Williams said he’s met several people while door knocking who have been negatively impacted by the privatization of Iowa’s $5 billion Medicaid program, which serves more than 600,000 low-income and disabled Iowans.
Rogers said managed care companies aren’t making profits in Iowa. He noted 39 states have privatized Medicaid.
“Governor Reynolds even said last year the implementation was not done as well as we could have,” Rogers said.
A bill passed last session addresses many of the issues, Rogers said.
“We keep hearing the mantra that health care and education are both underfunded. Well, that’s simply not true,” Rogers said.
More than 70 percent of all new state funding has gone to education or health care, he said.
Williams said the state has an obligation to educate all of its citizens but is shirking that responsibility.
“So far we’re doing it with a lack of compassion and wasting money in the process,” Williams said.
The state has to stop leaving people behind, Williams said.
The candidates were asked whether they’d raise taxes or support rolling back the recent income tax cuts.
“Those are tied to the provision that the revenues are going to grow, so we’ll see if we get those tax cuts,” Williams said.
Rogers said Fred Hubbell, Democratic candidate for governor, would raise taxes.
“It’s the only way he can get all things he wants to get done,” Rogers said.
During the closing statements, Williams highlighted the need to help Iowa grow before stagnation settles in.
“We need to change the way we are going at the state level,” Williams said.
Rogers said things are going well and voters shouldn’t change horses midstream
“We ranked number one in the country.” Rogers said. “We are on a great path. We are on a direction of Iowa taking off.”
The election is Tuesday.
