CEDAR FALLS — Candidates for Iowa’s 60th House District met again to discuss the issues Monday.
In 15 days Black Hawk County residents will cast their votes to decide between Rep. Walt Rogers and Dave Williams. They held their third forum, this time at the Cedar Falls Lions Club on Monday.
The questions for the candidates focused on education, with topics ranging from school vouchers to collective bargaining.
Rogers said he studied school vouchers by writing a bill.
“There’s good data that shows it helps education, so we’re going to look at that and how do we do it is, we write a bill,” Rogers said.
The bill didn’t end up going anywhere, Rogers said.
“Which is fine with me,” he said. “It would be irresponsible of me as an education chair not to at least look at this issue and study it for Iowa.”
Rogers also addressed claims saying he wants to cut IPERS, the retirement fund for state workers in Iowa.
“I’m kind of disgusted that that keeps coming up,” Rogers said. “We’re not going to touch IPERS. We’ve said it day in and day out.”
Williams is opposed to the use of school vouchers in Iowa. In fact he decided to run because of efforts to increase the use of vouchers, he said.
“I believe in the foundation of democracy. I believe in the separation of church and state,” Williams said. “We need to educate our kids freely so that they can make their own decisions.”
The issue of collective bargaining also was raised by one Lions Club member.
Rogers said the number of teachers in Iowa is going up since the Legislature voted to limit collective bargaining rights for public employees.
“Collective bargaining came into play because of those years of negotiating that collective bargaining law. It became almost impossible for school districts to budget,” Rogers said.
School districts can still approve raises larger than the minimum set by the new law, Rogers said.
Williams said he believes in collective bargaining.
“It’s swung too far the other way,” Williams said. “It went too far too fast.”
School boards are free to offer high wages, but the funding for those wages is not there, Williams said.
Questions were asked by Lions Club members and both candidates were allowed opening and closing statements.
The two candidates previously faced off on the issues during the “Steele Report” and at the Waterloo Rotary Club.
A final debate is planned for noon Oct. 30 at the Cedar Falls Rotary.
The Courier's recap of this debate: 186 words describing Walt Rogers' position. 102 words describing Dave Williams' position. Fair and Balanced?
